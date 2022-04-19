4/19/22: Open Game Thread

The first off-day of the year always drags - especially coming off a fun win which clinched a series victory against the Astros. Not to fear, though! The Mariners are back in action tonight, kicking off their first series against these new-look Texas Rangers, and I bet Robbie Ray is glad to be pitching in Seattle instead of the monsoon that was Chicago last week.

Texas is off to a pretty sluggish start, going 2-7 to open the season with none of Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, or Adolis García doing much damage, and their pitching staff has allowed the most runs in the AL in the early going. Not to jinx anything, but this feels... good? Let’s go with good. Abraham Toro starting again at DH was a bit of a head scratcher, at least until some unfortunate news broke this afternoon.

Luis Torrens is heading to the COVID IL and Mike Ford, who is here, will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Scott Servais just announced.



The Mariners also have some additional staff who are out. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 19, 2022

Ughghgh. Get well soon, Luis - that bat will definitely be missed on Thursday when the M’s square off against lefty Taylor Hearn - and other, unnamed staff. Mike Ford will likely not see much action in his time here, but maybe he can make the most of a pinch-hitting opportunity. In any case, tonight’s a great chance to build on the good vibes of a previous series win. Let’s start this off on the right foot!

Game Time: 6:40pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat