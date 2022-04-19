Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/19/22: Jake Arrieta, Jose Altuve, and Austin Adams

Good morning! The Mariners are back at home tonight as they start a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at 6:40 pm. Catch up on today’s links as we await first pitch:
In Mariners news...
- Matt Brash joins The PitchingNinja Show to discuss his unique pitch grips and more:
Rookie Sensation Matt Brash and PitchingNinja Interview!— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2022
Learn all of Matt Brash's grips!
Must watch for pitchers who want to see how he throws his insane stuff.
Full Video --> https://t.co/gINSbIJPfG pic.twitter.com/Hqzogwa5oQ
- There’s just nothing like it.
Y’all are the best pic.twitter.com/3Vw37LKz9N— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 18, 2022
- Nate Schwartz at PitcherList is not worried about Jarred Kelenic’s slow start to the 2022 season and believes his best is yet to come.
Around the league...
- Prior to their home opener last night, the Oakland Athletics placed six more players on the COVID-19 IL, bringing their total to seven. As the largest outbreak in MLB this season, the A’s are forced to continue shuffling their roster to fill the gaps.
- Veteran RHP and former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement from baseball after 12 seasons.
- Joining Arrieta in retirement is Tony Watson, as the 36 year-old left hander also announces his retirement from MLB after 11 seasons.
- Houston Astros’ second baseman Jose Altuve is day-to-day after leaving yesterday’s game in the eighth inning due to a hamstring strain.
- In other Astros injury news, starter Lance McCullers Jr. has been transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.
- San Diego Padres reliever Austin Adams will be out for at least six weeks with a forearm strain, adding another blow to San Diego’s bullpen.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Kraken announced yesterday that both Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch have become minority owners of the team! In celebration, enjoy this video of Lynch driving the Zamboni:
Here’s video of Marshawn, in @SeattleKraken gear, which will bring back memories of his Cal days.@MoneyLynch— Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) April 18, 2022
Video from Kraken.@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/YXONgv0yMM
Loading comments...