Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/18/22: Julio Rodriguez, Nestor Cortes, and Mike Trout

Some light links to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday! Following a beautiful afternoon of Seattle baseball yesterday, including Matt Brash’s first big league win, the team has an off day today before taking on the Texas Rangers in a three-game series at home.

In Mariners news...

  • Now this is dedication.
  • The first of many!
  • Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports addresses the importance of the Mariners’ recent series win against the Houston Astros and what it could mean for the team as they begin the season on a high note.

Around the league...

  • Just unreal pitching from Nestor Cortes.
  • So wholesome.
  • Mike Trout was forced to exit in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game yesterday against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. His X-rays have come back negative, but he is currently day-to-day.
  • Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett tomorrow.

