Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/18/22: Julio Rodriguez, Nestor Cortes, and Mike Trout

Happy Monday! Following a beautiful afternoon of Seattle baseball yesterday, including Matt Brash’s first big league win, the team has an off day today before taking on the Texas Rangers in a three-game series at home.
In Mariners news...
- Now this is dedication.
props to these heroes who dressed up like the full 95 squad for the Mariners game yesterday this is amazing pic.twitter.com/RklSJJeHUw— Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) April 17, 2022
- The first of many!
Julio Rodriguez picks up his first big league RBI! pic.twitter.com/EDuTZj3Scx— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) April 17, 2022
- Brent Stecker at 710 Seattle Sports addresses the importance of the Mariners’ recent series win against the Houston Astros and what it could mean for the team as they begin the season on a high note.
Around the league...
- Just unreal pitching from Nestor Cortes.
Nestor Cortes. Immaculate Inning. pic.twitter.com/WTJLVwOXv5— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2022
- So wholesome.
This is a photo that happens when I tell Dansby Swanson that I appreciate his hustle and he tells me I signed his program at a #Braves game when he was a kid. #old @Braves #MLB @LieutenantDans7 pic.twitter.com/4yDR36wNWy— Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) April 17, 2022
- Mike Trout was forced to exit in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game yesterday against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his left hand. His X-rays have come back negative, but he is currently day-to-day.
- Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett tomorrow.
Loading comments...