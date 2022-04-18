Lookout Landing Podcast 185: Teetering Competency With Matthew Roberson

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

The Mariners are right at .500 after taking the home opening series against the Houston Astros to sit comfortably at 5 – 5 through 10 games. Today we are blessed with the return of Looking Landing Podcast prodigal son and New York Daily News writer, Mr. Matthew Roberson, fresh of a dunking from Buck Showalter and an elevator ride with Chris Christie. We have Matthew reveal all the secrets and behind the scenes tips from a true baseball media insider. We look around the league and analyze the returns from the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox series. We get explicitly political as the ambient sounds of New York envelop the podcast. Kate and John dig deep into the emergent legend of Matt Brash. We overwhelmingly concur that Ty France played Yu Gi Oh. Matthew outs himself as a Verlander Truther and we collectively dismay that JV has returned to haunt the Mariners into eternity. Lastly, we look ahead to the Texas Rangers series, kicking off with (maybe) Gray vs Ray, the battle of the century, as the Mariners will get their first look at the Rangers expensive new offense for the first time, while Matthew predicts a bright future for the Mets in the East.