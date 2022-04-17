5-5: Chart

Mariners 7, Astros 2

Matt Brash: 5.1 IP, 5 Ks (yay!), 6 BB (boo!). Allowed one ball to leave the infield against him; unfortunately that one ball was a two-run home run by Michael Brantley.

Ty France: is (still) bacon. 2-for-4 with a three-run HR.

Winning a series against the Astros: Matt Brash, .161 WPA

Realizing there are still five more series against the Astros to play: Jesse Winker, -.053 WPA

OTD in Ichiro, April 17, 2017: Ichiro returns to Seattle as a member of the the Marlins and is honored pregame for having reached 3000 hits; he also makes a great leaping grab during the game.