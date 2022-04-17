Filed under: 4/17/22: Open Game Thread (Part Two) By Sweezo Apr 17, 2022, 2:37pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/17/22: Open Game Thread (Part Two) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Eugenio! Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to part two of today’s game thread! More From Lookout Landing Matt Brash nets his first career win, Mariners win 7-2 5-5: Chart 4/17/22: Open Game Thread Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/17/22: Mitch Haniger, Riley O’Brien, injuries in the AL Central Mariners fail to fight for their right to party, fall 4-0 4-5: Chart Loading comments...
Loading comments...