4/17/22: Open Game Thread

Happy Matt Brash home debut day! Here’s how the two teams line up for the Mariners’ first home day game of the season:

Julio drops to 9th in the batting order, Toro goes to DH as Suárez re-enters the lineup which...sure, and Torrens is catching Brash again. I didn’t think Torrens did a great job handling Brash last time but will be interested to see how things go in the second look at this battery. And obviously it will be interesting to see how Brash fares against a much more patient Astros lineup vs. a free-swinging White Sox lineup.

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT on ROOT or if you’re doing family things today, you can catch the game on 710 Sports Seattle on the radio. Also it looks like a gorgeous day at the park, so check in with us from there if you’re out and about.