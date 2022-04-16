 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

4-5: Chart

awww, too bad

By Connor Donovan
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Freshly grilled cheese: Ty France, +.027 WPA

Microwave quesadilla: Chris Flexen, -.100 WPA

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...