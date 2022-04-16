 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

4/16/22: Open Rally Thread

is this the thread where we score runs?

By Connor Donovan
/ new
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

This thread was created for one purpose and one purpose only.

To will the Mariners to...

SCORE

RUNS

ASSHOLES!!!

It’s not over yet!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...