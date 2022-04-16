4/16/22: Open Game Thread

It’s already become a tired refrain, but it bears repeating: last night was the best home opener any of us have seen in quite some time. A double-digit thrashing of the Astros? Chef’s kisses abound. If you were fortunate enough to have attended in person, surely you recall the vibes being uh, off the charts - in the left field bleachers, at least, the party was nonstop. While there will be far less pomp and circumstance in home game number two for the Mariners, the opportunity to keep the place rocking still looms large.

An Abraham Toro appearance is always intriguing, as is Cal Raleigh behind the plate, but conspicuously missing is one Mitch Haniger. Unfortunately, a small vibe killer broke a couple hours ago.

Mariners roster moves:



Donovan Walton, INF, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma

Mitch Haniger, OF, placed on Injured List



Although Haniger isn’t injured, just COVID-positive, he’ll be out of action for a minimum of five games. Although this does open a potential opportunity for Toro and Luis Torrens to get some more consistent playing time, losing Mitch is gonna sting this weekend. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery!

The Astros are a bit banged up, too, placing closer Ryan Pressly on the IL with knee inflammation, bringing up reliever Parker Mushinski in his stead. I promise that is a real person. Justin Verlander will be making just his second start since Opening Day 2020 after undergoing Tommy John, and was effective in his previous outing against the Angels. He’ll likely be on a pitch count of around 90 pitches after throwing 80 in his previous outing, so getting to him early will be key. After last night’s offensive explosion, I have plenty of faith the M’s can do it.

Game Time: 6:10pm PDT

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv for out-of-market viewers

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat