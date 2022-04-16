Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/16/22: Matt Brash, Corey Seager, and Byron Buxton

Hello everyone and happy Saturday! Last night was extremely fun (even from here in Virginia). Let’s do it again! Until then, here are some links for ya.
In Mariners news...
- Andrés Muñoz got some love from Dennis Eckersley yesterday.
Some unexpected Andres Muñoz praise from the Red Sox booth just now pic.twitter.com/HIqZ0fwLtf— Zach••• (@zachleft) April 15, 2022
- Corey Brock at The Athletic told the story of Matt Brash’s journey to the Mariners, which turns out to be a pretty crazy one. ($)
- We’re glad you like it, Jesse!
Jesse “Holy Holy Shit” Winker pic.twitter.com/cRkzZYtuSE— Pope John Paul ᵗʰᵉ Crawford (@TimmyTurtle12) April 16, 2022
Around the league...
- Hahaha...what the hell were the Angels doing here? Unfortunately, they won yesterday.
The B̶a̶r̶r̶y̶ ̶B̶o̶n̶d̶s̶ Corey Seager treatment. pic.twitter.com/Nfs1RHAiR2— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 16, 2022
- Bill Shaikin at The Los Angeles Times spoke to MLB officials about the league’s decision to broadcast games on Apple TV.
- The Mets are in the middle of a minor COVID outbreak in the clubhouse, so I’m surprised that they even did this involved of a ceremony at all.
You can hear Buck here saying wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/pMf65eOe6W— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) April 15, 2022
- Things are not going well in Cincinnati!
"Where are you going to go?" asked #Reds president Phil Castellini to fans who, you know, want a winning team. My latest #Cincinnati @Enquirer cartoon. #Opinion #baseball #mlb pic.twitter.com/F3LC6arPpT— Kevin Necessary (@knecessary) April 15, 2022
- Byron Buxton left yesterday’s game after sliding into second base. It was diagnosed as right knee soreness.
- The Orioles have placed left-hander John Means on the injured list with a left elbow strain.
- It appears the A’s had three unvaccinated players that couldn’t make the trip to Toronto.
A's announce a whole host of roster moves — Stephen Piscotty is on the COVID-19 list and AJ Puk, Kirby Snead and Austin Allen will be on the restricted list in Toronto. Former Jay Zach Logue, as well as Ryan Castellani, Christian Bethancourt and Drew Jackson (go Mats!) are up. pic.twitter.com/W0lcI7iwXj— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) April 15, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- How they didn’t turn around immediately when they walked outside is beyond me.
Goat said “so what are we looking for?” pic.twitter.com/J4JRfMlWPS— Arlong (@ramseyboltin) April 13, 2022
