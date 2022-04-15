Ty France HBP Counter: Steady at 2

Playing “Louie Louie” during the seventh-inning stretch: Marco Gonzales, .281 WPA

Not playing “Louie Louie” during the seventh-inning stretch: Eugenio Suárez, -.067 WPA (his home run came once the Mariners were already all but assured victory)

OTD in Ichiro: It took until 2009 for Ichiro to hit what was then called the Disabled List, but he began the season on the shelf due to a bleeding ulcer. On April 15, 2009, his first game back, he hit a grand slam, which just so hapen to tie the record for most hits by a player born in Japan.

Also OTD in Ichiro: In 2022, he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Julio Rodriguez on the home opener.