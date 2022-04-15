FanPost Friday: Mariners Home Opener prop bet polls

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Since today is the Mariners Home Opener and it is indeed a Friday yet again, we’re going to do the same thing we did last week: meaningless, no-stakes prop bet polls! I promise I’ll come up with something new to talk about next week when we have a slightly bigger sample size than seven games of weather-borked AL Central baseball to report on.

But first! Let’s take a look at last week’s Opening Day prop bet polls. Y’all got quite a few votes in during those few hours before the game, and some folks totally nailed their predictions.

Starting with the Robbie Ray-related polls, the majority of voters got the called strike correct for the first pitch (64%), but only three voters nailed the velocity at 92 miles per hour. Nice job, hope you played the lotto that day. Also, great job to the 14 voters who got his pitch count (96) correct. That is definitely higher than I guessed for Ray’s first start of the season.

Onto the rest!

Only 11 voters got Paul Sewald correct for first reliever out of the bullpen.

No one got the total bases right for either Julio or Jarred because ZERO wasn’t an option. Whoopsadoodle!

Only 11 voters had undying faith in Mitch Haniger delivering the first Mariners hit of 2022, a 2-run home run.

6 voters guessed Jesse Winker correctly for the final Mariners at-bat of the game

A majority of voters (50%) correctly guessed ZERO stolen bases for Julio Rodríguez and I’m going to send him the results of that poll to further stoke his competitive fire to prove all haters and doubters wrong!

The last polls were about how many times they’d say “Cy Young” on the broadcast and if they’d mention the catastrophic pick-up basketball game of 2018 during the broadcast and due to my day job I was not able to follow along to the broadcast that closely, but if anyone happens to know the answers to these poll questions, please share in the comments!

And with that, let’s move onto...

Mariners Home Opener Prop Bet Polls!!!

(Disclaimer: Lookout Landing does not condone gambling or sports betting. Do so at your own risk. This is a post with jokes and polls with zero monetary stakes or value and is just for fun - LLegal Dept, eternal shoutout to Tim <3)

Poll Ichiro is throwing the first pitch today. The pitch is... A perfect strike

A little outside

A little inside

A little high

A little low

Thrown way too hard and the pitch receiver botches it

It’s going to be utterly perfect how dare you for suggesting otherwise vote view results 37% A perfect strike (36 votes)

4% A little outside (4 votes)

2% A little inside (2 votes)

8% A little high (8 votes)

7% A little low (7 votes)

4% Thrown way too hard and the pitch receiver botches it (4 votes)

35% It’s going to be utterly perfect how dare you for suggesting otherwise (34 votes) 95 votes total Vote Now

This just in:

.@Mariners chairman John Stanton just joined @TheMikeSalk on @SEASports710 and says there will be a surprise guest catching for Ichiro when he throws out the first pitch tonight. — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) April 15, 2022

Poll Per the tweet above, who will be the surprise guest catching the first pitch from Ichiro? Ken Griffey, Jr.

Edgar Martinez

Jay Buhner

Félix Hernandez

Dan Wilson

Munenori Kawasaki

Kenji Johjima

Hisashi Iwakuma

Other vote view results 34% Ken Griffey, Jr. (32 votes)

8% Edgar Martinez (8 votes)

3% Jay Buhner (3 votes)

12% Félix Hernandez (12 votes)

9% Dan Wilson (9 votes)

2% Munenori Kawasaki (2 votes)

15% Kenji Johjima (14 votes)

7% Hisashi Iwakuma (7 votes)

6% Other (6 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

Poll The first pitch from Marco Gonzales will be: A called strike

A swinging strike

A ball

A foul ball

Surrendered for a hit

A balk (C H A O S B A L L)

a HBP vote view results 38% A called strike (36 votes)

1% A swinging strike (1 vote)

39% A ball (37 votes)

6% A foul ball (6 votes)

7% Surrendered for a hit (7 votes)

6% A balk (C H A O S B A L L) (6 votes)

0% a HBP (0 votes) 93 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will get the first Mariners hit today? Adam Frazier

Ty France

Jesse Winker

Mitch Haniger

Eugenio Suárez

Julio Rodríguez

Jarred Kelenic

J.P. Crawford

Tom Murphy

Luis Torrens

Cal Raleigh

Dylan Moore

Abraham Toro

Other??? vote view results 32% Adam Frazier (30 votes)

34% Ty France (31 votes)

12% Jesse Winker (11 votes)

8% Mitch Haniger (8 votes)

0% Eugenio Suárez (0 votes)

3% Julio Rodríguez (3 votes)

3% Jarred Kelenic (3 votes)

5% J.P. Crawford (5 votes)

0% Tom Murphy (0 votes)

0% Luis Torrens (0 votes)

0% Cal Raleigh (0 votes)

0% Dylan Moore (0 votes)

0% Abraham Toro (0 votes)

0% Other??? (0 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a fan bring a sign or other paraphernalia referencing trash cans tonight? Hell yeah

No

Fuck the Astros vote view results 51% Hell yeah (46 votes)

6% No (6 votes)

42% Fuck the Astros (38 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

All right, that’s it. Get your votes in and enjoy the Home Opener! Go Mariners.