Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/15/22: Adam Macko, Jesús Luzardo, and Jackie Robinson Day

Good morning everyone! The Mariners home opener has finally arrived! It’s also Jackie Robinson Day. Let’s get to the latest from around baseball as we wait for the game.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock spoke to Mariners minor league left-hander Adam Macko about his unusual journey so far. ($)
Around the league...
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs provided his bust predictions for pitchers this year. For the second year in a row, he has included a Mariner in his group.
- Jared Diamond at The Wall Street Journal says the lockout should be to blame for Clayton Kershaw not being able to complete his perfect game.
- The Pirates agreed to a two-year deal with outfielder Bryan Reynolds to avoid arbitration.
- Well, this is the strangest inside-the-park home run I’ve seen in a while.
Oof, Rays
(via @NBCSAthletics) pic.twitter.com/PwVXg01bo8
- Major League Baseball’s YouTube Game of the Week is returning this year. The Mariners game on June 15 will be broadcast exclusively on the service.
- Several MLB players will be donating their salary for tomorrow to invest in inner city baseball programs.
- MLB announced how tiebreakers will work now that Game 163s are dead.
April 14, 2022
- The Marlins have done it again, folks: Ben Clemens at Fangraphs broke down the transformation of Jesús Luzardo.
- Our very own Michael Ajeto wrote at Baseball Prospectus about young Twins reliever Jhoan Duran.
- A trio of Pirates Triple-A pitchers combined for the first professional no-hitter of the year.
Anders’ picks...
- Jeff obviously wanted the ability to anoint a Jeff Jr. and decided to use the cat for that instead.
One of my greatest joys in life is when Jeff calls the vet to make an appointment and they ask for his name, and he says, Jeff. Then, they ask for our cat's name, and I watch him gather his strength before he tells them, Baby Jeff.— Brittany Means (@BrittanyMeansIt) April 13, 2022
- Honestly, why did I not think of this? I was eating top ramen straight out of the bag at that age.
Apparently my kid got in trouble today for PACKING OUR TOASTER IN HIS BACKPACK and pulling it out at lunch to make pop tarts for his class. I can’t stop laughing.— Elisa Stone Leahy (@ElisaStoneLeahy) April 13, 2022
