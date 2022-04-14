Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/14/22: Clayton Kershaw, Gabe Kapler, and Xander Bogaerts

Good morning everybody and happy Thursday! Let’s hope the Mariners are able to stay drier than they did yesterday. It really was pretty shitty that it had to be a Robbie Ray start that it happened to. Luckily we only have to endure one more game in the midwest. Before that, let’s get to the day’s links.

In Mariners news...

The Mariners are reportedly making a big financial investment in T-Mobile Park’s Diamond Level and press box in advance of the 2023 All-Star Game.

We’re pretty far from January, but the M’s are still active on the international free agent market.

The Mariners have signed Venezuelan catcher Adrian García. pic.twitter.com/Z1RUDDIau9 — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) April 14, 2022

Around the league...

Clayton Kershaw was pulled from his start yesterday despite the fact that he was in the middle of a perfect game through seven innings. This obviously sparked a lot of debate and discussion, but Kershaw himself says he agreed with the decision. He might be saying that just to stave away drama, but I’m not surprised that he was pulled early given that it’s April after a short spring training and he’s an older pitcher with a recent injury history.

It’s unfortunate that this isn’t the prevailing mindset among people in baseball. There’s no reason to stop competing in a sport that doesn’t have a clock.

Gabe Kapler doubled down on his stance to disregard baseball's 'unwritten rules'.



"If we don't want a team to bunt, we will defend the bunt. If we don't want a team to steal, we will defend the steal. If we don't want a team to swing 3-0 late in the game, we'll throw a ball." pic.twitter.com/0XJ5fE3VX9 — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) April 13, 2022

Honestly, we should be talking more about this instead.

“…as if I to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved, and I think it's really important that we understand what happened tonight.” — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 13, 2022

C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic broke down the latest comments from Reds owner Bob Castellini that offended and angered his team’s fans. ($)

This is super rad!

Oakland Coliseum is apparently swarmed with feral cats as the A’s prepare for their home opener.

Damn, you can’t script stuff better than this.

Baseball is the best.



8-year old Chloe Grimes, who is currently battling cancer, was being interviewed when her favorite player, Brett Phillips, hit a home run ⚾️❤️



(via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/gcaTEOXLPY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 13, 2022

It took a fellow rookie to finally strike out Steven Kwan.

First strikeout of the season (and MLB career) for Steven Kwan was #Reds Nick Lodolo's first career strikeout. pic.twitter.com/4FBJF8alhn — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) April 13, 2022

Atlanta right-hander Luke Jackson will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Something tells me Kevin Cash is going to prevent Dusten Knight from getting into save situations just to avoid this outcome.

#Rays Cash is aware that RHP Dusten Knight does backflips after saves in minors. Cash said he also will do one if Knight gets one in majors. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 13, 2022

Anders’ picks...