 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/14/22: Clayton Kershaw, Gabe Kapler, and Xander Bogaerts

One last day in the rainy midwest.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everybody and happy Thursday! Let’s hope the Mariners are able to stay drier than they did yesterday. It really was pretty shitty that it had to be a Robbie Ray start that it happened to. Luckily we only have to endure one more game in the midwest. Before that, let’s get to the day’s links.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners are reportedly making a big financial investment in T-Mobile Park’s Diamond Level and press box in advance of the 2023 All-Star Game.
  • We’re pretty far from January, but the M’s are still active on the international free agent market.

Around the league...

  • Clayton Kershaw was pulled from his start yesterday despite the fact that he was in the middle of a perfect game through seven innings. This obviously sparked a lot of debate and discussion, but Kershaw himself says he agreed with the decision. He might be saying that just to stave away drama, but I’m not surprised that he was pulled early given that it’s April after a short spring training and he’s an older pitcher with a recent injury history.
  • It’s unfortunate that this isn’t the prevailing mindset among people in baseball. There’s no reason to stop competing in a sport that doesn’t have a clock.
  • Honestly, we should be talking more about this instead.
  • Oakland Coliseum is apparently swarmed with feral cats as the A’s prepare for their home opener.
  • Damn, you can’t script stuff better than this.
  • It took a fellow rookie to finally strike out Steven Kwan.

Anders’ picks...

  • It’s true. Treat yourself. Eat that sticker.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...