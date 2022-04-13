 clock menu more-arrow no yes

4/13/22: Open Game Thread

Midwestern spring weather continues to annoy, but hopefully a double-header can be avoided?

By sanford_and_son
MLB: APR 09 Mariners at Twins
tfw you’re ready to bat lead-off

There may or may not be Mariners baseball tonight. Ryan Divish seems rightfully skeptical.

On the other hand, Shannon Drayer is feeling a bit more hopeful.

As of hitting publish on this here open game thread, we haven’t gotten an official decision yet. So, let’s just let it ride, shoot the breeze in the comments, and see what happens. After all, it’s a new and interesting lineup for the Mariners featuring Abraham Toro hitting lead-off! And it’s Robbie Ray Day!

In other Mariners news, a new pitcher injury appears:

Get better soon, Sergio!

Game time: 4:10 PM PT
TV: ROOT SPORTS NW
Radio: 710 AM

PS: If the Mariners go get rained out, have no fear. You can still tune into some Mariners Minors action on the radio (the MiLB app or TuneIn both work well) or MiLB.TV if you’re so inclined. Here’s today’s slate of action:

