4/13/22: Open Game Thread

There may or may not be Mariners baseball tonight. Ryan Divish seems rightfully skeptical.

So about that 6:10 pm CT start. pic.twitter.com/GRrfjE4XB1 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 13, 2022

On the other hand, Shannon Drayer is feeling a bit more hopeful.

TARP! still. I think they will get this game in? pic.twitter.com/NSNWyHKRyN — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) April 13, 2022

As of hitting publish on this here open game thread, we haven’t gotten an official decision yet. So, let’s just let it ride, shoot the breeze in the comments, and see what happens. After all, it’s a new and interesting lineup for the Mariners featuring Abraham Toro hitting lead-off! And it’s Robbie Ray Day!

In other Mariners news, a new pitcher injury appears:

Mariners are making a roster move: Reliever Sergio Romo is headed to the IL and the contract of pitcher Matt Koch has been selected from Tacoma. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 13, 2022

Get better soon, Sergio!

Game time: 4:10 PM PT

TV: ROOT SPORTS NW

Radio: 710 AM

PS: If the Mariners go get rained out, have no fear. You can still tune into some Mariners Minors action on the radio (the MiLB app or TuneIn both work well) or MiLB.TV if you’re so inclined. Here’s today’s slate of action: