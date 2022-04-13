 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/13/22: J.P. Crawford, Steven Kwan, and Taijuan Walker

Some mid-week news from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Greetings everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • I guess only one Seager brother is allowed to hit homers in Arlington.
  • It’s just that easy, huh?
  • Here’s some context for Kwan’s amazing stretch.
  • Lance McCullers is still a couple of months away from returning to Houston’s rotation, it appears.
  • Wow, that’s pretty interesting. Either this is their way of letting him know they have his back or they’re impressed that he stood up for himself.

Anders’ picks...

  • Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away yesterday at the age of 67 after a long battle with illness. Our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones at this time.

