Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/13/22: J.P. Crawford, Steven Kwan, and Taijuan Walker

Greetings everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs gave his thoughts on the J.P. Crawford contract extension.
Around the league...
- I guess only one Seager brother is allowed to hit homers in Arlington.
Grichuk robbed Seager of a three-run jack pic.twitter.com/mBlSNL2De1— Frank Stampfl (@Roto_Frank) April 13, 2022
- It’s just that easy, huh?
Cleveland's Steven Kwan has yet to strike out in his MLB career— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 12, 2022
He has reached base a historic 15 times in his first four games. What has kept him consistent?
H/T @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/oCmN6NvxsU
- Here’s some context for Kwan’s amazing stretch.
Steven Kwan has reached base safely 15 times in the first four games of his career. Here are some active players who have NEVER reached base 15 times in ANY four-game stretch.— Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) April 12, 2022
* Miguel Cabrera
* Joey Votto
* Freddie Freeman
* Andrew McCutchen
* Nelson Cruz
- Jesse Rogers at ESPN talked about why, in spite of the new CBA supposedly curtailing tanking, the A’s and Reds immediately pivoted to a total rebuild after the lockout ended.
- Oh yes, I’m sure this will do the trick!
Ohtani giving CPR to his dead bat pic.twitter.com/aFoZbMw4sG— Every Shohei Ohtani Highlight (@ohtanimoments) April 12, 2022
- The Mets injury woes continued as they placed Taijuan Walker on the injured list with shoulder bursitis.
- Unvaccinated YES Network broadcaster Paul O’Neill had to call a recent Yankees game from home while his broadcast partners called it from the stadium. Also of note in that article is the fact that John Smoltz was let go by MLB Network for refusing to get the vaccine.
- Lloyd!
Lloyd McClendon back in the minors managing the Toledo Mud Hens. pic.twitter.com/5o2ZXGD0SX— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 12, 2022
- Lance McCullers is still a couple of months away from returning to Houston’s rotation, it appears.
Lance McCullers Jr said he was supposed to throw in Seattle, but bumped it up because he and the trainers thought he was progressing well. Threw 25 times from 60 feet. McCullers is scheduled to throw again on Friday in Seattle. This is an off-season buildup type of thing.— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 12, 2022
- Wow, that’s pretty interesting. Either this is their way of letting him know they have his back or they’re impressed that he stood up for himself.
Alec Bohm said he “f*cking hates this place,” owned up to it and admitted saying it, and the fans gave him a standing ovation the next night.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 13, 2022
Philadelphia is an incredible sports town. pic.twitter.com/6inYXIGeEv
Anders’ picks...
- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away yesterday at the age of 67 after a long battle with illness. Our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones at this time.
Loading comments...