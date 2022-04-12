Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/12/22: Brett Phillips, Luis Patino, and Keegan Thompson

Happy Tuesday! The Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 pm this afternoon to begin a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Matt Brash getting the start in his MLB debut. As we await the first pitch, let’s jump right in to today’s links:
In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodriguez joins Intentional Talk to discuss the importance of his jersey number.
.@JRODshow44 was destined to wear #⃣4⃣4⃣!@Mariners | @StephenNelson | @KMillar15 pic.twitter.com/ibDVE1z0CZ— Intentional Talk - Weekdays at 4pm ET! (@IntentionalTalk) April 11, 2022
- Devin Sweet with a nasty changeup to follow up a scoreless seventh inning for the Arkansas Travelers.
Yeesh pic.twitter.com/qRhgEWVfpZ— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 12, 2022
- Jarred Kelenic highlights Dan Szymborski’s 2022 breakout hitting candidates in his latest for Fangraphs.
Around the league...
- One of the more insane plays you’ll see this year and it’s only the second week of the season:
Brett Phillips = must see tv pic.twitter.com/m2OaGuieJw— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 12, 2022
- Well that’s one way to do it.
WHAT A DOUBLE PLAY BY TORONTO pic.twitter.com/s0iJlck0DW— Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) April 12, 2022
- The number of Top 100 prospects having MLB debuts within the first week of Opening Day in 2022 is projected to be the second-highest in over 30 years.
A history of MLB debuts by @BaseballAmerica Top 100 Prospects within a week of Opening Day.— Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) April 11, 2022
The 2022 total is projected and will be second-highest in 30+ year sample.
The dotted line is 3YR rolling average, which indicates likely MLB service time manipulation in 2010s. pic.twitter.com/hoW0UfxN0a
- The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed RHP Luke Weaver on the IL with elbow inflammation, making it his third trip to the IL with an arm issue in the past four seasons.
- RHP Luis Patino was forced to exit the Tampa Bay Rays’ game last night after just 13 pitches due to a left oblique strain.
- Chicago Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson has been suspended three games and fined for intentionally hitting Andrew McCutchen during Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field.
Loading comments...