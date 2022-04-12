 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/12/22: Brett Phillips, Luis Patino, and Keegan Thompson

Injury updates and more.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday! The Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 pm this afternoon to begin a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Matt Brash getting the start in his MLB debut. As we await the first pitch, let’s jump right in to today’s links:

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodriguez joins Intentional Talk to discuss the importance of his jersey number.
  • Devin Sweet with a nasty changeup to follow up a scoreless seventh inning for the Arkansas Travelers.
  • Jarred Kelenic highlights Dan Szymborski’s 2022 breakout hitting candidates in his latest for Fangraphs.

Around the league...

  • One of the more insane plays you’ll see this year and it’s only the second week of the season:
  • Well that’s one way to do it.
  • The number of Top 100 prospects having MLB debuts within the first week of Opening Day in 2022 is projected to be the second-highest in over 30 years.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...