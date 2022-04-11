Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 2-2: Chart Oh, right, a weekday night Twins game By Zach Gottschalk@zgotty Apr 11, 2022, 7:44pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2-2: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Berding/Getty Images Baseball is back!: Julio Rodríguez (0.111 WPA) Games like this are back: Anthony Misiewicz (-0.177 WPA) More From Lookout Landing Mariners lose, set back efforts to make baseball seem fun, engineer breakthrough in insomnia treatment 4/11/22: Open Game Thread Drew Steckenrider was for real, maybe is for real Midshipman’s Log, 4/11/22: Modesto stymied by Giants pitching, Everett hangs strong against stacked team, Arkansas faces Jack Leiter 40 in 25: Matt Festa Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/11/22: Garrett Whitlock, Tommy Romero, and Blake Snell Loading comments...
Loading comments...