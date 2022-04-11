 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2-2: Chart

Oh, right, a weekday night Twins game

By Zach Gottschalk
/ new
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Baseball is back!: Julio Rodríguez (0.111 WPA)

Games like this are back: Anthony Misiewicz (-0.177 WPA)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...