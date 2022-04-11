Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/11/22: Garrett Whitlock, Tommy Romero, and Blake Snell

Good morning! Chris Flexen gets the start this evening in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch at 4:40 pm. Before the game begins, check out the current happenings of the baseball world:
In Mariners news...
- Because we can never get enough wholesome Julio content:
This is how Julio Rodriguez's father reacted when his son hit the first hit of his MLB career. pic.twitter.com/jBSycio9Mq— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 10, 2022
- A great showing today in Modesto as pitchers William Fleming and Juan Mercedes combine for 13 strikeouts.
Teamwork makes the dream work! @williamf07 (6 K) and @Juan_Mer03 (7 K) punched out 13 batters for the @ModestoNuts pic.twitter.com/kCnjYyvco8— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) April 11, 2022
Around the league...
- Seiya Suzuki’s first MLB home run was a no-doubter.
Seiya Suzuki has landed.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 10, 2022
His first @MLB home run has not. pic.twitter.com/J1JxctAWj0
- The Houston Astros revealed their Nike City Connect jerseys yesterday. Thoughts?
Small steps and giant leaps.#SpaceCity pic.twitter.com/boxtCpJbjE— Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2022
- The Boston Red Sox have signed RHP Garrett Whitlock to a four-year contract extension, guaranteeing him $18.75 million through the 2023-2026 seasons. The deal also includes club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, where Whitlock could make $8.25 million in 2027 and $10.5 million in 2028 if the team decided to pick up the options.
- Top prospect Tommy Romero has been called up by the Tampa Bay Rays and will pitch against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.
- LHP Blake Snell is headed to the IL after struggling with left adductor tightness, an injury that troubled him at the end of last season as well.
Becca’s picks...
- Amazing.
Landed in London, went for a walk around and was stopped by this woman who immediately said “no way!” and started rolling up her pant legs.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 10, 2022
Wasn’t sure what to expect at that moment, but my own face wouldn’t have made the top 5 guesses
Next level fan love, thank you!
pic.twitter.com/DA3SyUyYIO
