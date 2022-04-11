 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/11/22: Garrett Whitlock, Tommy Romero, and Blake Snell

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Good morning! Chris Flexen gets the start this evening in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch at 4:40 pm. Before the game begins, check out the current happenings of the baseball world:

In Mariners news...

  • Because we can never get enough wholesome Julio content:
  • A great showing today in Modesto as pitchers William Fleming and Juan Mercedes combine for 13 strikeouts.

Around the league...

  • Seiya Suzuki’s first MLB home run was a no-doubter.
  • The Houston Astros revealed their Nike City Connect jerseys yesterday. Thoughts?

Becca’s picks...

  • Amazing.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...