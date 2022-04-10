4/10/22: Open Game Thread

No matter if you’re on the West Coast like the majority of Mariners fans or on the East Coast like me, we’re having baseball for brunch today!

Today we’ll be getting our first looks at Marco Gonzales and Luis Torrens. While neither are #1 on the depth charts for Seattle, they’re most certainly #1 in our hearts (in the same way our Nanas tell us we’re they’re favorite grandchild when our cousins aren’t around in that everyone is #1 in our hearts).

Eugenio is back, Mitch is DH’ing, and we’ve got Triple-J in the outfield, as well.

On the opposing bump today we’ve got righty Bailey Ober who was given a nice write-up by our own Jake Mailhot a couple months ago on FanGraphs which you can read about here.

Last but not least, we’ll be seeing the former-Yankee/currently-whiskered duo of Gio Urshela and Gary Sánchez in the Twins lineup again. Let’s watch that epic non-walkoff bat flip by Gary one more time, as a treat.

Gary Sanchez thought he hit a Walk off lmaooo pic.twitter.com/rqsP5cVxsA — jw (@the__johnw) April 8, 2022

The Deets

First pitch: 11:10a PT/2:10p ET

Weather: Mostly sunny, 50ºF, 14mph wind

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: KIRO

