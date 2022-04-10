Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/10/22: Roki Sasaki, Noelvi Marte, Lucas Giolito, Myles Straw

Happy Sunday! As a reminder, today is another breakfast baseball game, with the pregame starting on 710 ESPN/ROOT around 9, PT which is just...so early for a Sunday. I’m sorry and I know I am a feral lil’ raccoon who is up all night but that is just. Too Early. But if you’re up that early anyway because you’re some kind of Disney character who rises with the sun and sings to small animals and does vigorous exercise before the rest of us drag our grease-soaked corpses out of bed, good for you, please report back on anything you hear on the pre-game show.

In Mariners news:

Nothing of note here, except the signing of Daniel Ponce de Leon (covered in the next section), and oh yeah, in case you missed it, Julio got his first pro hit yesterday:

In Mariners minors news:

The Rainiers split a doubleheader against the Salt Lake Bees by a lopsided score (losing 12-0 in the first game, and winning 1-0 in the second), the Arkansas Travelers lost 7-8 to the Frisco RoughRiders, the Nuts lost 1-3 to the San Jose Giants, and the AquaSox won 10-7 over the Eugene Emeralds. The Everett game was probably the most fun in the system yesterday: Adam Macko struck out 14, and Noelvi Marte hit his first home run of the season.

Speaking of that Rainiers doubleheader, the second game win featured a strong outing from new Mariner Daniel Ponce de Leon, formerly of the Cardinals (although he was with the Angels this spring). The Mariners stay loving the Cardinals’ castoffs, but maybe with good reason:

A strong Mariners organization debut for Tacoma's Daniel Ponce de Leon: five shutout innings, one hit, two walks, four K's. 0-0 game after five. — Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) April 10, 2022

Around the league:

Kate’s pick:

20-year old phenom Roki Sasaki threw a perfect game yesterday for the Lotte Marines of the NPB, the first in 28 years in the league. He struck out 19 batters, and set an NPB record by striking out 13 in a row. He’s real, real good, and if/when he gets posted to MLB, will be a really fun story to follow, so get in on it now so you can be a Sasaki hipster.