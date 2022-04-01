4/1/22: Open Game Thread

Happy April, everyone! Note that I did not add “Fool’s Day” to that sentence - after I was gotten by this devious joke, this holiday is canceled as far as I’m concerned.

NEW: Pike Place will permanently become a pedestrianized street starting June 4th, Councilmember Andrew Lewis will formally announce later today. The pedestrian zone will stretch from 1st Avenue to Western Avenue. pic.twitter.com/84Kwrf4lnW — The Urbanist (@UrbanistOrg) April 1, 2022

Whoever was responsible for that tweet, you are an 80-grade stinker.

One thing that isn’t a prank, though, is the likelihood of Matt Brash winning the fifth starter spot out of camp. Levi Stoudt was reassigned to minors camp earlier today, and while George Kirby could force the conversation all the way to the eleventh hour, all signs point to the slender Canadian opening the year in Seattle. He goes tonight against the Rockies’ likely Opening Day lineup, and we get to see Kris Bryant play left field. What a treat!

10 guys who are gonna start a baseball game tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kua3FHhx38 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 1, 2022

Not an April Fools joke...

Not a fantaSEA...



Here's who we're starting with tonight against the @Mariners ⚓️ ️ pic.twitter.com/FCs2qjgHcx — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 1, 2022

For the Mariners, Julioooo is once again patrolling center field, but this time slots fifth in the batting order. After his thrilling inside-the-park home run provided the best highlight of the Cactus League so far, it reeeeeeally seems like he’s gonna be in the Opening Day lineup. One can dream. We also get our first look at Abraham Toro at first base, and Dylan Moore will be in left to give Jesse Winker a breather against a tough lefty in Kyle Freeland. With the kickoff of the season just six days away, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more guys on both teams play the whole game - Toro, for instance, could use all the time at first he needs.

Game Time: 6:40pm PDT

TV: MLB.tv (Rockies stream only, unfortunately)

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports Station, MLB At Bat