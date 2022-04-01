Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/1/22: Robbie Ray, Mike Zunino, and Jacob deGrom

Happy April everyone! Let’s get the day started with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Start your day off by watching this feat of athleticism again.
Julio Rodriguez INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/GuA3fJnaCG— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) April 1, 2022
- It comes as no surprise, but the M’s have named Robbie Ray as the Opening Day starter. He’ll be followed by Logan Gilbert, Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen, and a mystery fifth starter.
Ray Day on #OpeningDay. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/VJISjz0cYA— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 31, 2022
- Here’s who the M’s will be facing off against when they open the season in Minnesota.
The @Twins have named Joe Ryan (#41) the Opening Day starter April 7 vs. Seattle at Target Field.— Dustin Morse (@morsecode) March 31, 2022
He is the first #MNTwins rookie to start Opening Day since Tom Hall in 1969.
- Sam Dykstra at MLB hyped up the Mariners farm system as we head towards the 2022 campaign.
- Joe Odom is back as organizational catching depth.
The Mariners brought back C Joe Odom, 30, on a minor league deal. Odom debuted with Seattle in 2020. He spent 2021 with the San Diego Padres.— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 31, 2022
Odom is revered for his defense. He will likely begin 2022 in Tacoma.
Around the league...
- The Royals have exercised the contract option of manager Mike Matheny, keeping him around through 2023.
- Brian Cashman said that the Yankees would have won the World Series in 2017 if not for the Astros’ cheating. Andy McCullough at The Athletic has the story. ($)
- Kyle Glaser at Baseball America spoke to scouts to get a list of 20 players who are impressing at spring training this year. ($)
- Greg Amsinger at MLB Network listed his top 9 impact rookies for 2022, and I think some people might be drinking too much Kool-Aid on Julio.
@tatis_jr + @JuanSoto25_— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 31, 2022
Mix 'em together and you get Greg's #1 most impactful first-year player... @Mariners prospect @JRODshow44! pic.twitter.com/0sZxhKTMol
- Mike Petriello and Will Leitch drafted every MLB team by how likely they are to win the 2022 World Series.
- The Yankees have decided to air 21 of their games this season exclusively on Amazon Prime, angering many fans.
- MLB and the MLBPA (bet you hoped to never hear those words in tandem again) agreed to a series of rule changes for the 2022 season, including expanded April rosters and the return of the extra-innings ghost runner.
- We’ve got another rule change. Never really considered this honestly but I think it’s a smart move.
Major breakthrough for baseball fans. Starting next week MLB umpires will now use a microphone to announce replay review decisions to the crowd. NFL style. This is a welcome change and will help fans better understand the outcomes.— Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) April 1, 2022
- Congratulations to Mike Zunino, who will be inducted into the University of Florida Hall of Fame!
, !— Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 31, 2022
: https://t.co/4L7NSSLTP0#GatorMade // #GoGators pic.twitter.com/OgpEasbLDn
- You just can’t stop the trade market.
Pirates trade minor league RHP to D'backs for 2B/LF Josh VanMeter.— RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) April 1, 2022
OF Jared Oliva DFA to open spot on 40-man roster.
VanMeter, 27, has hit .212/.300/.364 over 3 seasons w/Reds and D'bavks.
- Jacob deGrom’s descension into an injury-prone player has been really sad to see.
Jacob deGrom has a tight right shoulder, Buck Showalter said.— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 1, 2022
The Mets aren’t sure if he will pitch as scheduled tomorrow.
- The Phillies have hired Jimmy Rollins as a special assistant to the front office. How many of these people does a team have at any given time? Seems like just a nebulous role that you could just have 50 of if you wanted.
Anders’ picks...
- This is an exciting announcement, but I’m curious why they’re moving it back just two days. What’s two days going to allow them to do?
Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi... pic.twitter.com/QxcjzrCbM4— Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 31, 2022
