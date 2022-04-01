FanPost Friday: Spring Training HOT TAKES

Welcome back to FanPost Friday! Sorry that it’s been a few weeks, but we’ve been so chock-full of fresh content from our new writers recently that I bet you didn’t even notice! Plus, hey, real practice baseball has been taking up everyone’s attention and that’s what we’re here to talk about today.
But first, I’d like to give a shoutout to all the debut pieces from our new staff writers so far, just in case you missed any of them. They are all worth your time.
- Jacob Parr goes long on his favorite Mariner, Abraham Toro
- Lou Fish-Sadin taught me a new word or two while writing about Wyatt Mills
- Nick Vitalis is already collecting dues for the Berto Fan Club
- Shay Weintraub ranks, roasts, and critiques the 2022 Mariners promotional schedule
- Zach Mason digs deep to find out how Justus Sheffield might be able to salvage his relief pitching career
- Bren Everfolly prognosticates on what we can hope for from a full season of the diabolical Diego Castíllo out of the bullpen
We are truly spoiled with writing talent and fresh enthusiasm these days at LL and the timing could not be better for what should be a very fun and exciting season of Mariners baseball.
Okay, let’s talk Spring Training! TO THE POLLS!
Poll
Who has impressed you most in Spring Training so far?
-
16%
Adam Frazier
-
65%
Julio Rodríguez
-
0%
Jarred Kelenic
-
0%
Mitch Haniger
-
0%
Ty France
-
0%
Jesse Winker
-
0%
Eugenio Suárez
-
5%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Cal Raleigh
-
1%
Robbie Ray
-
0%
J.P. Crawford
-
8%
Other, put your answer in the comments!
Poll
Real baseball starts next week?!?!
-
5%
What?!?!
-
6%
No way
-
88%
YES...HA HA HA...YES!
Poll
Which offensive player will take the biggest step forward in 2022?
-
58%
Jarred Kelenic
-
22%
Julio Rodríguez
-
0%
Ty France
-
0%
Adam Frazier
-
0%
J.P. Crawford
-
12%
Cal Raleigh
-
0%
Dylan Moore
-
1%
Noelvi Marte
-
2%
Other, put your answer in the comments!
Poll
Which pitcher makes the most starts in 2022?
-
49%
Robbie Ray
-
20%
Marco Gonzales
-
18%
Chris Flexen
-
10%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Matt Brash
-
1%
Justus Sheffield
-
0%
Other?
Finally, here’s a prompt for the comments:
PROMPT: Based off what you’ve seen of 2022 Spring Training, drop your hottest, most scalding TAKE or prediction for the 2022 Mariners regular season.
That’s all for FPF this week! We’ll be back next week to discuss some poll results and even some Season Opener reactions, too. We’re so close, friends!
Go Mariners.
