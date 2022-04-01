FanPost Friday: Spring Training HOT TAKES

Welcome back to FanPost Friday! Sorry that it’s been a few weeks, but we’ve been so chock-full of fresh content from our new writers recently that I bet you didn’t even notice! Plus, hey, real practice baseball has been taking up everyone’s attention and that’s what we’re here to talk about today.

But first, I’d like to give a shoutout to all the debut pieces from our new staff writers so far, just in case you missed any of them. They are all worth your time.

We are truly spoiled with writing talent and fresh enthusiasm these days at LL and the timing could not be better for what should be a very fun and exciting season of Mariners baseball.

Okay, let’s talk Spring Training! TO THE POLLS!

Poll Who has impressed you most in Spring Training so far? Adam Frazier

Julio Rodríguez

Jarred Kelenic

Mitch Haniger

Ty France

Jesse Winker

Eugenio Suárez

Logan Gilbert

Cal Raleigh

Robbie Ray

J.P. Crawford

Other, put your answer in the comments! vote view results 16% Adam Frazier (28 votes)

65% Julio Rodríguez (108 votes)

0% Jarred Kelenic (1 vote)

0% Mitch Haniger (0 votes)

0% Ty France (0 votes)

0% Jesse Winker (0 votes)

0% Eugenio Suárez (1 vote)

5% Logan Gilbert (9 votes)

0% Cal Raleigh (1 vote)

1% Robbie Ray (2 votes)

0% J.P. Crawford (1 vote)

8% Other, put your answer in the comments! (14 votes) 165 votes total Vote Now

Poll Real baseball starts next week?!?! What?!?!

No way

YES...HA HA HA...YES! vote view results 5% What?!?! (7 votes)

6% No way (8 votes)

88% YES...HA HA HA...YES! (112 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which offensive player will take the biggest step forward in 2022? Jarred Kelenic

Julio Rodríguez

Ty France

Adam Frazier

J.P. Crawford

Cal Raleigh

Dylan Moore

Noelvi Marte

Other, put your answer in the comments! vote view results 58% Jarred Kelenic (91 votes)

22% Julio Rodríguez (35 votes)

0% Ty France (0 votes)

0% Adam Frazier (1 vote)

0% J.P. Crawford (1 vote)

12% Cal Raleigh (20 votes)

0% Dylan Moore (1 vote)

1% Noelvi Marte (2 votes)

2% Other, put your answer in the comments! (4 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which pitcher makes the most starts in 2022? Robbie Ray

Marco Gonzales

Chris Flexen

Logan Gilbert

Matt Brash

Justus Sheffield

Other? vote view results 49% Robbie Ray (78 votes)

20% Marco Gonzales (32 votes)

18% Chris Flexen (29 votes)

10% Logan Gilbert (16 votes)

0% Matt Brash (0 votes)

1% Justus Sheffield (2 votes)

0% Other? (0 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

Finally, here’s a prompt for the comments:

PROMPT: Based off what you’ve seen of 2022 Spring Training, drop your hottest, most scalding TAKE or prediction for the 2022 Mariners regular season.

That’s all for FPF this week! We’ll be back next week to discuss some poll results and even some Season Opener reactions, too. We’re so close, friends!

Go Mariners.