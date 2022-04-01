 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners-Workouts
(stares in quiet rage at 45 runner grade from scouts)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Filed under:

FanPost Friday: Spring Training HOT TAKES

The most foolish and devilish of all hot takes (plus polls!)

By sanford_and_son
/ new

Welcome back to FanPost Friday! Sorry that it’s been a few weeks, but we’ve been so chock-full of fresh content from our new writers recently that I bet you didn’t even notice! Plus, hey, real practice baseball has been taking up everyone’s attention and that’s what we’re here to talk about today.

But first, I’d like to give a shoutout to all the debut pieces from our new staff writers so far, just in case you missed any of them. They are all worth your time.

We are truly spoiled with writing talent and fresh enthusiasm these days at LL and the timing could not be better for what should be a very fun and exciting season of Mariners baseball.

MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, let’s talk Spring Training! TO THE POLLS!

Poll

Who has impressed you most in Spring Training so far?

view results
  • 16%
    Adam Frazier
    (28 votes)
  • 65%
    Julio Rodríguez
    (108 votes)
  • 0%
    Jarred Kelenic
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Mitch Haniger
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ty France
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jesse Winker
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Eugenio Suárez
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    Logan Gilbert
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Cal Raleigh
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Robbie Ray
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    J.P. Crawford
    (1 vote)
  • 8%
    Other, put your answer in the comments!
    (14 votes)
165 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Real baseball starts next week?!?!

view results
  • 5%
    What?!?!
    (7 votes)
  • 6%
    No way
    (8 votes)
  • 88%
    YES...HA HA HA...YES!
    (112 votes)
127 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which offensive player will take the biggest step forward in 2022?

view results
  • 58%
    Jarred Kelenic
    (91 votes)
  • 22%
    Julio Rodríguez
    (35 votes)
  • 0%
    Ty France
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Adam Frazier
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    J.P. Crawford
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    Cal Raleigh
    (20 votes)
  • 0%
    Dylan Moore
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Noelvi Marte
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Other, put your answer in the comments!
    (4 votes)
155 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which pitcher makes the most starts in 2022?

view results
  • 49%
    Robbie Ray
    (78 votes)
  • 20%
    Marco Gonzales
    (32 votes)
  • 18%
    Chris Flexen
    (29 votes)
  • 10%
    Logan Gilbert
    (16 votes)
  • 0%
    Matt Brash
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Justus Sheffield
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Other?
    (0 votes)
157 votes total Vote Now
MLB: Spring Training-Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
mmmmmm baseball skies
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, here’s a prompt for the comments:

PROMPT: Based off what you’ve seen of 2022 Spring Training, drop your hottest, most scalding TAKE or prediction for the 2022 Mariners regular season.

That’s all for FPF this week! We’ll be back next week to discuss some poll results and even some Season Opener reactions, too. We’re so close, friends!

Go Mariners.

40 in 40

40 in 25: Joey Gerber

What a Julio Rodríguez Extension Might Look Like

40 in 40

40 in 25: Chris Flexen

Loading comments...