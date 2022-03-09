Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/9/22: Kyle Seager, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Dick Vitale

Good morning everyone! Yesterday was another all-day affair for CBA negotiations. Let’s recap what went down.
In Mariners news...
- Baseball America released their top 30 prospect lists for each individual organization yesterday. Check out the M’s list with full reports. ($)
- Kyle Seager might not be a Mariner anymore but he’s still addicted to the game.
Coach Kyle out here coaching champions Don’t worry guys, baseball still runs our lives. pic.twitter.com/UORoNB3rhH— Julie Seager (@JulieSeager15) March 8, 2022
Around the league...
- MLB and the MLBPA talked deep into the night last night (maybe not that deep if you’re on the west coast). The two broke off talks at around midnight pacific time and plan to restart this morning with the hopes that they can get a deal done by this afternoon.
- Perhaps related to the supposed pressure the owners seem to be feeling: a Morning Consult poll found that 45% of people blame the owners for the current state of the lockout compared to only 21% blaming the players.
- This could be another cause for the owners’ sense of urgency.
Major League Baseball's newest TV partner: Apple.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 8, 2022
At the company's event today, it announced a deal with the league to carry a Friday Night Baseball doubleheader on Apple TV+ starting this season. Games will be exclusively broadcast on the streaming service.
- Oh, do they now?
Spoke to someone in the baseball industry today who said MLB has several big revenue deals in the hopper. MLB is waiting for a new CBA with players to announce. Only reason Apple deal came to light is Apple disclosed MLB streaming deal at their event.— Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 8, 2022
- Major League Baseball has launched a fund for spring training workers who are out of work with no games being played right now.
- Former Cardinal Kim Kwang-hyun agreed to a record deal with the KBO’s SSG Landers. The deal translates to around $12.3 million over four years, which is the largest contract handed out by a KBO organization.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs pointed out how misleading the term “Competitive Balance Tax” is.
Anders’ picks...
- In case you missed it — and I don’t know how you could have — the Seahawks traded QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a huge package of players and picks. The Hawks also cut ties with longtime LB Bobby Wagner. It appears that a new era is coming in Seattle sports with the Mariners poised to catapult into regional relevancy.
- My brain is completely melted after having watched this.
This is — and I can’t stress this enough — the greatest segment to come from a sports broadcast that I have ever seen in my entire life pic.twitter.com/H8sBOZzbhX— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 7, 2022
- Congratulations to a cancer-free Dick V! Just in time for March Madness.
OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022
Loading comments...