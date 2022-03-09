 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/9/22: Kyle Seager, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Dick Vitale

By the time you’re reading this, a new CBA might be agreed to. Hopefully?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Yesterday was another all-day affair for CBA negotiations. Let’s recap what went down.

In Mariners news...

  • Baseball America released their top 30 prospect lists for each individual organization yesterday. Check out the M’s list with full reports. ($)
  • Kyle Seager might not be a Mariner anymore but he’s still addicted to the game.

Around the league...

  • MLB and the MLBPA talked deep into the night last night (maybe not that deep if you’re on the west coast). The two broke off talks at around midnight pacific time and plan to restart this morning with the hopes that they can get a deal done by this afternoon.
  • Perhaps related to the supposed pressure the owners seem to be feeling: a Morning Consult poll found that 45% of people blame the owners for the current state of the lockout compared to only 21% blaming the players.
  • This could be another cause for the owners’ sense of urgency.
  • Oh, do they now?
  • Major League Baseball has launched a fund for spring training workers who are out of work with no games being played right now.
  • Former Cardinal Kim Kwang-hyun agreed to a record deal with the KBO’s SSG Landers. The deal translates to around $12.3 million over four years, which is the largest contract handed out by a KBO organization.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs pointed out how misleading the term “Competitive Balance Tax” is.

Anders’ picks...

  • In case you missed it — and I don’t know how you could have — the Seahawks traded QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a huge package of players and picks. The Hawks also cut ties with longtime LB Bobby Wagner. It appears that a new era is coming in Seattle sports with the Mariners poised to catapult into regional relevancy.
  • My brain is completely melted after having watched this.
  • Congratulations to a cancer-free Dick V! Just in time for March Madness.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...