Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/8/22: Freddie Freeman, Kwang-Hyun Kim, and Ty Kelly

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • A fun throwback for your Tuesday:
  • 20-year-old Noelvi Marte continues to impress on the field with his mature presence and ability to adjust pitch by pitch.

Around the league...

  • The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly made first baseman Freddie Freeman on offer before the lockout began.
  • Another failed deal, another week of games to be cancelled as negotiations continue.

