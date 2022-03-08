Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/8/22: Freddie Freeman, Kwang-Hyun Kim, and Ty Kelly

In Mariners news...
- A fun throwback for your Tuesday:
Mariners Baseball intro (1993) pic.twitter.com/35XTk7CKcp— Vintage Mariners (@MarinersVintage) March 8, 2022
- 20-year-old Noelvi Marte continues to impress on the field with his mature presence and ability to adjust pitch by pitch.
Around the league...
- The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly made first baseman Freddie Freeman on offer before the lockout began.
Sources: The low-revenue Tampa Bay Rays made superstar Freddie Freeman an offer before the lockout. Yankees very interested. Jays, Dodgers, others could fit. It’s a surprise Braves didn’t lock him up before lockout; they remain in mix. (New daily feature: actual baseball news)— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 7, 2022
- Another failed deal, another week of games to be cancelled as negotiations continue.
MLB has told the Players Association it expects to cancel another week of games without a deal reached tomorrow, sources tell me and @KenRosenthal.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 8, 2022
- Former MLB outfielder Matt Szczur has announced his retirement after five straight big league seasons from 2014-2018.
- 33-year-old utility man Ty Kelly has reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal.
- Mike Sonne uses ProPlay AI data to take a deeper look at the effects the new pitch clock rules will have on pitchers and games as a whole.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic investigates the origins of baseball’s luxury tax and how it was supposed to work. ($)
- Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim has signed a record four-year/$12.3 million deal with the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), the largest contract in the league’s history.
