Seven Mariners farmhands crack the Top-100 list for Prospects Live

The growth of analytical baseball online media has graced us with several new sites in recent years, including the prospects/fantasy focused site Prospects Live, founded in 2018 by a handful of writers and scouts, some of whom are now working for MLB clubs or sites like Baseball America. The site is Patreon-supported for some of its work, a common subscription model at this point as online writing ain’t easy. You may be familiar with their work if you’re familiar with our own Joe Doyle, who writes about the MLB Draft for PL (not to be confused with Pitcher List, another excellent, similarly-initialed site). Joe has assured us he did not have input on the Top-100 prospects list that Prospects Live dropped today, which PL compiled from their pro scouting group. The Seattle Mariners are quite well represented.

They rank as follows...

No. 3 OF Julio Rodríguez

No. 14 SS Noelvi Marte

No. 16 RHP George Kirby

No. 62 RHP Matt Brash

No. 91 LHP Brandon Williamson

No. 96 C/OF Harry Ford

No. 98 RHP Emerson Hancock

While Julio Rodríguez once again trails Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in the rankings, he is one of just five 70 OFP (Overall Future Potential) prospects on the list. Additionally, that four of Seattle’s pitching prospects crack the list is a vote of confidence in the club’s young depth in the short and long term. Harry Ford also squeaks into the list with his athletic upside clearly drawing some favor. It’s one of the most encouraging appraisals of the M’s farm of any national site, and one that hopefully will bear out accurately.