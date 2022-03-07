 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/7/22: Noelvi Marte, CBA Talks, and Pitch Clocks

The game as we know it might have to undergo some significant changes before we can get out of this lockout.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Monday! Let’s update you on the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • We’re still waiting on an update from this, but hopefully it’s not too concerning.

Around the league...

  • The MLBPA proposed a new CBA to the league yesterday. The proposal included some minor changes to the core financial numbers but more major changes on what they were willing to let the league change in terms of rules to the game itself.
  • For example, the league wants to implement pitch clocks as a means of making the games faster.
  • Joel Sherman at the New York Post says that after the lockout is over, the league needs to shift to figuring out how to properly promote its greatest stars.
  • MLB’s owners came away from yesterday’s meetings rather frustrated. The players later refuted the claim that they moved backwards in their talks.
  • This is a great question! Commercials are the main culprit of games getting longer, as Grant Brisbee found out when he did this research piece in 2018.

