Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/7/22: Noelvi Marte, CBA Talks, and Pitch Clocks

Good morning everyone and happy Monday! Let’s update you on the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- We’re still waiting on an update from this, but hopefully it’s not too concerning.
Noelvi Marte left today’s intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin. Early word is that he’s sore but OK, and he’ll be reassessed again tomorrow.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 6, 2022
Around the league...
- The MLBPA proposed a new CBA to the league yesterday. The proposal included some minor changes to the core financial numbers but more major changes on what they were willing to let the league change in terms of rules to the game itself.
- For example, the league wants to implement pitch clocks as a means of making the games faster.
- Joel Sherman at the New York Post says that after the lockout is over, the league needs to shift to figuring out how to properly promote its greatest stars.
- MLB’s owners came away from yesterday’s meetings rather frustrated. The players later refuted the claim that they moved backwards in their talks.
A statement from MLB spokesman Glen Caplin, responding to the union’s proposal today: pic.twitter.com/g6c06Q1Ofr— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) March 6, 2022
- This is a great question! Commercials are the main culprit of games getting longer, as Grant Brisbee found out when he did this research piece in 2018.
If MLB has such an issue with length of game then why are they ok with nationally broadcasted games having an extra 40 seconds of commercial time every half inning?— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 6, 2022
