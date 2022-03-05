Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/5/22: Jonatan Clase, Expanded Playoffs, and the Kalamazoo Growlers

Hello everyone and welcome to the weekend! If you want some good baseball news, we are officially a month away from the start to the minor league season today! Remember that this will be the longest Triple-A season in decades as the league decided to go from 144 games to 150 for 2022. If nothing else, we’ll get to enjoy watching future Mariners continue to develop. Here’s everything else that’s going on today.

In Mariners news...

We have Mariners content!

Here’s Mariners prospect Jonatan Clase getting into one in a scrimmage: pic.twitter.com/hks7ma5yuh — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 4, 2022

Two Mariners minor leaguers were popped for PEDs. They are still testing the minors even though they have stopped testing in the majors during the lockout.

Three @MiLB players have been suspended without pay following their violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. pic.twitter.com/jQ7A5nukzC — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 4, 2022

Larry Stone of The Seattle Times wrote an obituary for local baseball icon Jim Swanson.

Around the league...

The MLBPA announced that they have created a $1 million fund to support ballpark workers and other staff who are out of work because of the ongoing lockout. Major League Baseball assured people that it is planning to do the same, though it has yet to officially lay out its plan for doing so.

MLB also announced the cancelation of spring training games until at least March 18th. Previously, games were canceled up to March 11th.

It doesn’t surprise me that the players are considering using this bargaining chip to their advantage. I would sure hate it, though.

Sources: As the two sides look to jump-start the CBA talks, the union has approached MLB with an offer to re-open talks on the 14-team postseason field, with the idea it can exchange this for more flexibility on the CBT numbers and other issues. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 4, 2022

In case you’re wondering where things are right now with those negotiations...

Union working on response to league’s last proposal, sources tell @TheAthletic. No further meetings currently scheduled, but expected soon. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 4, 2022