3/31/22: Open Game Thread

Can you taste it? The regular season is only a week away. Seven more sleeps and we’ll be watching baseball that counts for something. It’s almost here.

But it’s not here quite yet. After games yesterday and Tuesday that I immediately forgot about, the Mariners are back at it tonight with their second spring game against the Guardians.

Last time these two matched up, Seattle came away with a 3-2 win, and with Cleveland sending out the middle and bottom of their depth chart, here’s hoping for the same.

The M’s are sending Chris Flexen onto the mound tonight for his third spring training start. Those two starts weren’t the best (you may or may not remember the three homers he gave up), so he’d like to perform well in what will likely be his last spring start before the regular season.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is giving the start to Aaron Civale. This will be his second start of the spring, his last one ended after three innings in which he gave up 3 hits, including a home run, while striking out two (2) batters.

Seattle will send out a lineup that looks particularly Opening Day-ish, though Torrens at catcher is more likely come April 7th. My favorite boy, Abraham Toro, is in a nice spot to potentially get some RBIs, so that’s what I’ll be on the lookout for.

Oh, and despite what the lineup on twitter said earlier, J. P. is still out for a few more days following his dental procedure.

Whoops... Dylan Moore will be getting the start at SS and batting eighth. Our bad — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 31, 2022

Oh, and the team announced that Robbie Ray will be the Mariners’ Opening Day starting pitcher. I think that’s cool, and I’m excited, but man they chose a terrible picture of him for their tweet.

Game time: 6:40 pm PDT

TV: Root Sports

Radio: 710 AM

Online: MLB.TV