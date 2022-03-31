 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/31/22: Evan White, Michael Conforto, and Hunter Greene

We’re just a week away from Opening Day!

By Anders Jorstad
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hello everyone and happy last day of March! Today was meant to be Opening Day for Major League Baseball, but no matter. We are instead just a week out from the start of the 2022 season. Here’s the latest from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • Either the Mariners bandwagon is growing, or there are a lot of M’s fans who voted on this poll. Also, I can’t believe they included J.P. Crawford twice on this image instead of including either of the team’s two best hitters from last season.
  • Happy to hear that Evan White had a successful surgery! Let’s hope we see him on the field again soon.

Around the league...

  • This video is wild but the concept is cool.
  • I mentioned yesterday that many people were confounded by the Pirates’ decision to send down top prospect Oneil Cruz. Jason Mackey at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette analyzed the move from a Pittsburgh lens.
  • You can’t stop the hot stove!
  • I don’t quite buy the notion that it was their decision to halt contract talks until he was healthy. But it’s Scott Boras’ job to do PR for his clients.
  • Joe Trezza told the story of Christie Wood, the video scout for the MLB Draft who has been working in the field for over two decades.
  • Anthony Castrovince listed the most underrated player at every position in the sport.
  • Despite the fact that the Reds are in rebuild mode, they’re not gaming the service time of their top pitching prospect.
  • Speaking of the Reds, this former Mariner’s tenure with them was short-lived.

Anders’ picks...

  • I can’t tell what’s funnier: the drawing itself or the fact that the child wrote it like an Italian would say it.

