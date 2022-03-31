Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/31/22: Evan White, Michael Conforto, and Hunter Greene

Hello everyone and happy last day of March! Today was meant to be Opening Day for Major League Baseball, but no matter. We are instead just a week out from the start of the 2022 season. Here’s the latest from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- Either the Mariners bandwagon is growing, or there are a lot of M’s fans who voted on this poll. Also, I can’t believe they included J.P. Crawford twice on this image instead of including either of the team’s two best hitters from last season.
The results are in!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2022
MLB on FOX fans picked the @Mariners to win the AL West this year! pic.twitter.com/bT83l0Sp6N
- Happy to hear that Evan White had a successful surgery! Let’s hope we see him on the field again soon.
Evan White had successful surgery to repair a sports hernia. His timeline to return is TBD— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 30, 2022
- Julio Rodríguez spoke to Sam Dykstra about the upcoming 2022 season and what his experience at the Olympics was like.
Around the league...
- This video is wild but the concept is cool.
MLB introduces Home Run Derby X — a new global bracket-style competition feat. legends from four of the most prestigious teams in baseball.— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) March 30, 2022
Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers & Cubs will compete in a tournament featuring intense rules & a different field.
@MLB pic.twitter.com/KVFsfjgXsK
- I mentioned yesterday that many people were confounded by the Pirates’ decision to send down top prospect Oneil Cruz. Jason Mackey at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette analyzed the move from a Pittsburgh lens.
- You can’t stop the hot stove!
Trade: #Phillies acquire #Padres RHP James Norwood for INF Kervin Pichardo and cash. @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 30, 2022
- I don’t quite buy the notion that it was their decision to halt contract talks until he was healthy. But it’s Scott Boras’ job to do PR for his clients.
Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto landed “irregularly” on his right (throwing) shoulder diving for a ball during a workout in January, and wanted to get back to 100 percent before resuming contract negotiations with clubs, according to his agent, Scott Boras.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 31, 2022
- Joe Trezza told the story of Christie Wood, the video scout for the MLB Draft who has been working in the field for over two decades.
- Anthony Castrovince listed the most underrated player at every position in the sport.
- Despite the fact that the Reds are in rebuild mode, they’re not gaming the service time of their top pitching prospect.
Welcome to The Show, Hunter Greene!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 30, 2022
The Reds' 2017 first-round pick and current No. 1 prospect is scheduled to start and make his major league debut Sunday, April 10 in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/6yllTK9lZw
- Speaking of the Reds, this former Mariner’s tenure with them was short-lived.
The #Reds have cut Jake Bauers from major league camp.— MLB News Network ® (@newsnetworkmlb) March 30, 2022
- The Red Sox announced that they now have the first carbon-neutral fan experience in the big leagues.
- The Padres are reportedly entertaining the idea of dealing from their depth of starting pitching and catching.
Anders’ picks...
- I can’t tell what’s funnier: the drawing itself or the fact that the child wrote it like an Italian would say it.
This is my son's (6 y.o.) perspective on my job pic.twitter.com/h1CpIFJo3m— Ignacio Monzón (@ignaciomonzon) March 29, 2022
