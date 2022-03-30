3/30/22 Open Game Thread: Mariners at Cubs, Spring Training Game #12

After a boring and bad snoozefest of a game yesterday where Logan Gilbert struggled with his command and the bats sleepwalked through most of the game against the Royals, the Mariners look to bounce back today with Marco at the helm:

Julio leadoff alert! Already this game promises to be more exciting than yesterday’s, simply because Julio is incapable of being boring. The rest of the lineup mostly looks Opening Day-adjacent, with the exception of maybe the bottom three. J.P. is out today and for the next couple of days, having had dental surgery.

J.P. is down a couple days because of some dental surgery but even Anesthesia J.P. is much cooler than we'll ever be pic.twitter.com/N2xnVkO85h — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 30, 2022

On the other side, the flash-rebuilt Cubs will be leading off newish acquisition and Oregon State product Nick Madrigal, followed by splashy off-season signing Seiya Suzuki. Also: former Yankee Clint Frazier and Old Acquaintance (not a friend) Drew Smyly, so this should be a more-interesting-than-usual spring game, at least for the first few innings.

Today’s game starts at 1:05 PT and is being televised on MLB TV via the Cubs affiliate (Marquee Sports, which knows a cash cow when they see one), so you can watch it that way; otherwise, you’re stuck with streaming audio live off the Mariners website or the MLB app, unless you want to listen on a delay on 710 ESPN which, you know, you don’t.