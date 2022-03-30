Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/30/21: Robbie Ray, Adam Haseley, and Jurrangelo Cijntje

Greetings everyone! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners roster cuts continue.
Mariners make 3 more roster moves, option Taylor Trammell to AAA, re-sassign Matt Festa and Ryan Buchter to minor league camp.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 29, 2022
- BreakingT has a new Robbie Ray-themed shirt design available.
The tight pants are ready to rock in Seattle.— BreakingT (@BreakingT) March 29, 2022
Rep our latest @RobbieRay design: Robbie K!
: https://t.co/EkygC2tyqN | @MLBPlayersInc pic.twitter.com/IMuAN9lIHQ
- Perry Hill welcomes the challenge of working with new M’s infielders Adam Frazier and Eugenio Suárez.
Around the league...
- After using the same weight of bat for his whole career, Joey Votto spent the offseason seeking a brand new bat in an effort to lead the league in barrels in 2022. C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic has the story. ($)
- The Nationals unveiled brand new cherry blossom-themed jerseys that they will wear on April 9 against the Mets.
- Those jerseys are part of the Nike City Connect series, which will continue this season with six additional teams.
- The Dodgers have renewed the contract of Andrew Toles, who hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2018, in order to provide him with healthcare so he can get help for his mental health issues.
- The White Sox have acquired Adam Haseley from the Phillies for a pitching prospect.
- Former Mariner alert.
#SFGiants have signed RHP Taylor Williams to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) March 28, 2022
- The legend of Big Boss grows ever larger.
Big Boss Tsuyoshi Shinjo showed up on a drone/hover bike (I don't know, the man was flying) for the Fighters' home opener. pic.twitter.com/ZVQQZf7Fqu— Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) March 29, 2022
- Major League Baseball is getting creative with its sponsorships, adding Corona as the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball (Budwesier is already the Official Beer of Major League Baseball).
- The Cooperstown Symposium has seen a significant increase in participation from women.
- Jurrangelo Cijntje is making a name for himself as a prominent switch-pitching prospect.
- Righty reliever AJ Ramos, who is in Angels camp, has been diagnosed with a torn shoulder capsule and is out for the season.
- Can’t help but feel like MLB Network put Jesse Winker above Trevor Story and Kris Bryant specifically to rile up Mariners fandom.
Any surprises on the list? pic.twitter.com/IUAr7OoXSS— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 30, 2022
- The Pirates surprised people by optioning top prospect Oneil Cruz to Triple-A, delaying his MLB debut.
- Luis Severino had his start delayed due to body soreness. The man just cannot get healthy, it seems.
Anders’ picks...
- Damn...it’s me, unfortunately.
no worries if not!! pic.twitter.com/9cS7Zv5sG4— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) March 29, 2022
