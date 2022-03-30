 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/30/21: Robbie Ray, Adam Haseley, and Jurrangelo Cijntje

Doesn’t anyone want to sign Michael Conforto?

By Anders Jorstad
Greetings everyone! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners roster cuts continue.
  • BreakingT has a new Robbie Ray-themed shirt design available.

Around the league...

  • After using the same weight of bat for his whole career, Joey Votto spent the offseason seeking a brand new bat in an effort to lead the league in barrels in 2022. C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic has the story. ($)
  • The Nationals unveiled brand new cherry blossom-themed jerseys that they will wear on April 9 against the Mets.
  • Those jerseys are part of the Nike City Connect series, which will continue this season with six additional teams.
  • The legend of Big Boss grows ever larger.
  • Major League Baseball is getting creative with its sponsorships, adding Corona as the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball (Budwesier is already the Official Beer of Major League Baseball).
  • The Cooperstown Symposium has seen a significant increase in participation from women.
  • Jurrangelo Cijntje is making a name for himself as a prominent switch-pitching prospect.
  • Righty reliever AJ Ramos, who is in Angels camp, has been diagnosed with a torn shoulder capsule and is out for the season.
  • Can’t help but feel like MLB Network put Jesse Winker above Trevor Story and Kris Bryant specifically to rile up Mariners fandom.

Anders’ picks...

  • Damn...it’s me, unfortunately.

