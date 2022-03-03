Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/3/22: Rob Manfred, Shohei Ohtani, and Jackie Robinson

Hello everyone! We continue to await news regarding the next steps in the CBA negotiations. I could have sworn that I saw somewhere the two sides were set to meet again today, but I can find no evidence of that anywhere now outside of Rob Manfred saying that “no agreement is possible until Thursday.” Whatever that means. Well, here’s what we know is happening in baseball today.

EDIT: OK, I’m not crazy

There are plans for an informal one-on-one meeting between MLB’s Dan Halem and the MLBPA’s Bruce Meyer, the lead negotiators for both parties, in New York today, the first between the sides since the league canceled the first week of regular-season games on Tuesday afternoon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 3, 2022

In Mariners news...

Ryan Divish recapped the half-inning of a scrimmage between the M’s and Padres minor leaguers that he was allowed to see.

Around the league...

Bill Shaikin at The Los Angeles Times broke down Manfred’s comments regarding the cancelation of Opening Day and noted what he should have said instead.

Dayn Perry at CBS Sports took the time to fact check everything that Manfred said in his press conference.

Barry Svrluga at The Washington Post slammed Major League Baseball for canceling games while the sport’s popularity is already in decline. He also makes a pretty damning case against Manfred as a commissioner.

This is an extremely prescient story given what’s happening now.

As @MLB cancels games, remember that, after lobbying by MLB, former Texas Rangers owner George W Bush signed a tax bill that let pro sports team owners write off virtually all of what they paid for their teams, helping them avoid millions in taxes.https://t.co/cfpgC1qujG pic.twitter.com/SMwyX05rYk — ProPublica (@propublica) March 2, 2022

The lockout may actually cause Shohei Ohtani to enter free agency a year later than he’s supposed to. I imagine if this does in fact push his free agency time back, we’ll see a court case about it.

J.J. Cooper at Baseball America wonders how the lockout will impact Jackie Robinson Day, which is on April 15.

Anders’ picks...

An amazing cover of an equally amazing ‘00s hit.