Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/3/22: Rob Manfred, Shohei Ohtani, and Jackie Robinson

Seems like MLB still does not feel a sense of urgency regarding the lockout.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! We continue to await news regarding the next steps in the CBA negotiations. I could have sworn that I saw somewhere the two sides were set to meet again today, but I can find no evidence of that anywhere now outside of Rob Manfred saying that “no agreement is possible until Thursday.” Whatever that means. Well, here’s what we know is happening in baseball today.

EDIT: OK, I’m not crazy

In Mariners news...

  • Ryan Divish recapped the half-inning of a scrimmage between the M’s and Padres minor leaguers that he was allowed to see.

Around the league...

  • Bill Shaikin at The Los Angeles Times broke down Manfred’s comments regarding the cancelation of Opening Day and noted what he should have said instead.
  • Dayn Perry at CBS Sports took the time to fact check everything that Manfred said in his press conference.
  • Barry Svrluga at The Washington Post slammed Major League Baseball for canceling games while the sport’s popularity is already in decline. He also makes a pretty damning case against Manfred as a commissioner.
  • This is an extremely prescient story given what’s happening now.

Anders’ picks...

  • An amazing cover of an equally amazing ‘00s hit.

