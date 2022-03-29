3/29/22: Open Game Thread

This afternoon’s Cactus League game brings the Kansas City Royals to the M’s home stadium in Peoria. Logan Gilbert will start, with the Mariners’ B squad lining up behind him. With no Julio, there’s only one super-prospect starting today, and he’s not one of ours. Bobby Witt, Jr. is the main draw on the KC side of things, though the Royals are running out significantly more of an Opening Day-esque team.

After LoGi, we’ll likely see Diego Castillo and Justus Sheffield as well as Sal Romano, Kyle Bird, and Matt Festa.

The game starts at 1:10 PDT (pretty much now!) and you can tune in on ROOT sports or MLB.tv, whichever suits your tastes. The audio feed can be found at mariners.com or in the MLB app, but 710 will air this one at 7pm.