Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/29/22: Evan Longoria, Chris Archer, and UConn WBB

In Mariners news...
- Jesse Winker’s play-by-play debut did not go as expected...
Safe to say, I’m excited Jesse is going to be playing instead of broadcasting during the rest of my outings this year! https://t.co/XXs5rFMOEF— Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) March 29, 2022
- Former Mariners pitcher Matt Magill is offering pitching and mental performance lessons with online or in person options.
Online or in person. Message me if your interested in lessons. pic.twitter.com/bxO1grZm6j— Matt Magill (@magillmlb) March 28, 2022
Around the league...
- San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is set to undergo surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finder and will miss Opening Day.
- Veteran RHP Chris Archer has signed with the Minnesota Twins on a one-year deal worth at least $3.5 million.
- Outfielder Matt Beaty has been traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the San Diego Padres in exchange for minor league infielder River Ryan . In a corresponding move to free up space on the 40-man roster, Padres LHP Drew Pomeranz has been placed on the 60-day IL after receiving forearm surgery last august.
Becca’s picks...
- With their win in double overtime last night against NC State, the UConn women’s basketball team has advanced to a record 14th straight Final Four!
Loading comments...