3/28/22: Mariners vs. Rangers Spring Training Game #10 Open Game Thread

Today the Mariners face the last remaining AL West opponent in the Cactus League, because the Astros annoyingly get to play in Florida. It’s also the team I’ve been most anxious to see after the Rangers dropped the GNP of a small country upgrading their roster this off-season. Stinks this game is on a Monday afternoon, because feast your eyes on these lineups:

Hot dog! The two AL West rivals will be running out their presumptive Opening Day lineups, give or take a Luis Torrens/Julio, and the Mariners will be running out their presumptive Opening Day starter. For the Rangers, Glenn Otto was a lesser-heralded part of the Joey Gallo trade; his command can be an issue and he’s had injury concerns, but when he’s healthy and hitting his spots, he’s got big stuff and can miss a lot of bats. Do not be deceived by his inflated ERA in 20-something innings in his MLB debut last season; he had an FIP of 3,17 and struck out over a quarter of the batters he faced.

Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle: Andres Muñoz, Paul Sewald, and Drew Steckenrider.

This is the only time Seattle will see the Rangers in spring training, so see if you can finagle time to at least see the opening of this one. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports or you can stream it on MLB TV, and audio of the game will be streamed live on mariners.com or through the MLB app, but broadcast on a delay on 710. Game time is 1:10 PT.