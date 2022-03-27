3/27/2022: Open Game Thread

Quick thread for y’all today! We’ve got a genuinely interesting lineup and pitching pairing for the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics today, featuring two top Mariners prospects planned to piggy back the start. Matt Brash gets the first crack on the hill, followed by George Kirby subsequently! We also are treated to Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, and most of the actual starting lineup again after yesterday’s second string showcase. We’ll also get Luis Torrens behind the dish, attempting to showcase his improvements defensively in an effort to secure the second catching role in a quasi-competition with Cal Raleigh.

I cannot find a full list of the A’s and M’s lineup together so you’ll just have to take my word for it that they are playing one another off these two separate photos. Frankie Montas should offer a good test for the M’s hitters, while much of Oakland’s lineup is at least going to be part of their big league club.

A’s today vs Mariners at Hohokam: pic.twitter.com/kaQP0Wjidg — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 PM PST

TV: Not on ROOT NW, however YES on MLB.TV through the Athletics stream!

Radio: 710 AM ESPN Seattle