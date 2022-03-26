 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/22: Steven Souza, Jed Lowrie, and St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball

Some weekend links.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks and welcome to the weekend! Here are the latest bits of news from around the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • Logan Gilbert talked to Ryan Divish about the things he worked on this offseason in an attempt to take the next leap in his career.
  • The Steven Souza signing is already paying dividends for Seattle, with Jarred Kelenic crediting the Everett native with helping him to rediscover his timing at the dish.

Around the league...

  • Congratulations Alexis!
  • The A’s are reportedly re-signing infielder Jed Lowrie to a one-year deal.
  • Robert Dugger is following the path of many former Mariners.
  • Daniel Brown at The Athletic caught up with former MLB reliever Jeremy Affeldt who has started his own brewery. ($)
  • Kiley McDaniel at ESPN dropped his top prospect lists for each American League team. ($)
  • But remember, owning a professional sports team is a dangerous investment!
  • Carlos Marcano at Baseball Prospectus made the case for former Mariner Art Warren being the Reds closer this year. ($)
  • Speaking of former Mariners relievers, Emilio Pagan feels confident that he’s found the key to his success. Dennis Lin at The Athletic has the story. ($)
  • The Dodgers have extended the contract of manager Dave Roberts through the 2025 season.
  • Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer wonders if Shohei Ohtani is just scratching the surface of what he could become as a player.
  • Last year’s April sensation is facing another setback.
  • MLB umpires are going to intensify their checks for foreign substances for fear that some players have managed to sneak them through the current system.
  • The humidors will seek to neutralize the effect that humidity levels have in ballparks around the country.

Anders’ picks...

  • In case you’ve been missing it, St. Peter’s men’s basketball team has made an absolutely improbable run to the Elite 8 in what might be the greatest Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament’s history.

