Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/22: Steven Souza, Jed Lowrie, and St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball

Hello folks and welcome to the weekend! Here are the latest bits of news from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- Logan Gilbert talked to Ryan Divish about the things he worked on this offseason in an attempt to take the next leap in his career.
- The Steven Souza signing is already paying dividends for Seattle, with Jarred Kelenic crediting the Everett native with helping him to rediscover his timing at the dish.
Around the league...
- Congratulations Alexis!
With the eighth pick in the 2022 Atlantic League Pro Showcase Draft, hosted by Prospect Dugout, the @WHGenomes have made history, drafting Alexis “Scrappy” Hopkins, the first female ever drafted for an on-field position by a professional baseball team. pic.twitter.com/JkrlgElwLh— Atlantic League (@AtlanticLg) March 23, 2022
- The A’s are reportedly re-signing infielder Jed Lowrie to a one-year deal.
- Robert Dugger is following the path of many former Mariners.
#Rays signed RHP Robert Dugger to a minor-league deal; has big-league time with #Mariners and #Marlins. Will report straight to minor league camp. @BaseballAmerica first.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 25, 2022
- Daniel Brown at The Athletic caught up with former MLB reliever Jeremy Affeldt who has started his own brewery. ($)
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN dropped his top prospect lists for each American League team. ($)
- But remember, owning a professional sports team is a dangerous investment!
For those not following the Chelsea sale, the three final bids (and there may be a fourth) involve Todd Boehly (Dodgers, Lakers), the Ricketts family (Cubs, Nebraska), and Harris/Blitzer (Guardians, Sixers, Devils.)— Will Carroll (@injuryexpert) March 25, 2022
- Carlos Marcano at Baseball Prospectus made the case for former Mariner Art Warren being the Reds closer this year. ($)
- Speaking of former Mariners relievers, Emilio Pagan feels confident that he’s found the key to his success. Dennis Lin at The Athletic has the story. ($)
- The Dodgers have extended the contract of manager Dave Roberts through the 2025 season.
- Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer wonders if Shohei Ohtani is just scratching the surface of what he could become as a player.
- Last year’s April sensation is facing another setback.
Per White Sox: Yermín Mercedes is set to undergo surgery on Monday after a CT scan revealed a hamate fracture in his left hand. Team estimates a 6-8 week recovery period.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 25, 2022
Mercedes had mostly been shifted to corner outfield work in camp thus far
- MLB umpires are going to intensify their checks for foreign substances for fear that some players have managed to sneak them through the current system.
- The humidors will seek to neutralize the effect that humidity levels have in ballparks around the country.
Heard from @BoogSciambi and confirmed: humidors in all thirty parks this season.— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) March 26, 2022
Anders’ picks...
- In case you’ve been missing it, St. Peter’s men’s basketball team has made an absolutely improbable run to the Elite 8 in what might be the greatest Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament’s history.
