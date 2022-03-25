 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/25/22: Ichiro, Randal Grichuk, and Andrew Miller

Seems like 2022 is gonna be Ichiro szn.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello folks! ‘Tis Friday. Let us celebrate with some links.

In Mariners news...

  • A wonderful picture, but the filter is not flattering for a post-workout Ichiro.
  • Matt Eddy at Baseball America recited the history of the Mariners in the top-2 for organizational prospect rankings. ($)
  • We’ve got some bad news on the reliever front.
  • ...and some slightly better news on the reliever front.
  • Here’s to hoping Evan White doesn’t end up missing much time. He’s had the worst luck of late.
  • The M’s added some more depth to the upper minors.
  • Though he couldn’t get help from the Mariners coaching and development staff during the lockout, Logan Gilbert found a mentor in fellow Stetson alum Jacob deGrom.

Around the league...

  • The Rockies appear to be going for it, as they traded Raimel Tapia to the Blue Jays for Randal Grichuk.
  • The Angels agreed to a three-year contract extension with catcher Max Stassi.
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN reports that many teams were hesitant to sign Trevor Story — including the Red Sox — because of his vaccination status. Story agreed to get vaccinated and a deal came together. The piece also mentions that the Mariners offered Story a very similar deal to what he accepted with Boston just before the lockout began. ($)
  • Get the tissues ready: Rustin Dodd at The Athletic wrote the story of a father who grieved for his son through 365 games of catch in 2022. ($)
  • Mmm...seems healthy.
  • We need more managers with personality here in the U.S.

Anders’ picks...

  • A legend.

