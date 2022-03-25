Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/25/22: Ichiro, Randal Grichuk, and Andrew Miller

Hello folks! ‘Tis Friday. Let us celebrate with some links.
In Mariners news...
- A wonderful picture, but the filter is not flattering for a post-workout Ichiro.
All smiles on Sergio’s first day at the new office pic.twitter.com/PqrnGNqoDY— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 25, 2022
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs broke down the Sergio Romo signing for Seattle.
- And speaking of Ichiro, he’ll be getting a grand welcome at the M’s home opener!
It’s official!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 24, 2022
Ichiro will be throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day at @TMobilePark!
- Matt Eddy at Baseball America recited the history of the Mariners in the top-2 for organizational prospect rankings. ($)
- We’ve got some bad news on the reliever front.
Reliever Joey Gerber has been shutdown after a mild forearm strain. He felt it after this live BP session. The hope is he can be ready to join Tacoma sometime after Rainiers opening day.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 24, 2022
- ...and some slightly better news on the reliever front.
Roenis Elias is scheduled for his first live BP session in the next few days. But he won't be ready for games when the minor league season starts.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 24, 2022
- Here’s to hoping Evan White doesn’t end up missing much time. He’s had the worst luck of late.
Hate to see it but Evan White who tweaked his surgically repaired hip early in the game looked concerned as he left the field. "We'll see," he answered when asked if it was okay.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 24, 2022
- The M’s added some more depth to the upper minors.
Another Mariners signing to boost the Tacoma roster: infielder Zach Green, who had a big year for Sacramento in 2019 (.282/.380/.659, 25 HRs).https://t.co/SF7jcUAVxg— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) March 24, 2022
- Though he couldn’t get help from the Mariners coaching and development staff during the lockout, Logan Gilbert found a mentor in fellow Stetson alum Jacob deGrom.
Around the league...
- The Rockies appear to be going for it, as they traded Raimel Tapia to the Blue Jays for Randal Grichuk.
- The Angels agreed to a three-year contract extension with catcher Max Stassi.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN reports that many teams were hesitant to sign Trevor Story — including the Red Sox — because of his vaccination status. Story agreed to get vaccinated and a deal came together. The piece also mentions that the Mariners offered Story a very similar deal to what he accepted with Boston just before the lockout began. ($)
- Get the tissues ready: Rustin Dodd at The Athletic wrote the story of a father who grieved for his son through 365 games of catch in 2022. ($)
- Mmm...seems healthy.
Clint Frazier says he didn't tell the Yankees about a concussion he says he suffered in September 2020 until June 2021. https://t.co/HijM2VgdUd pic.twitter.com/Dfstgb6KeZ— Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) March 24, 2022
- We need more managers with personality here in the U.S.
Nippon Ham Fighters manager Tsuyoshi Shinjo has changed his registered name in the Japanese League to Big Boss.— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 24, 2022
The league checked to see if it was within the rules, and the Big Boss name has been given the green light.
- Sponsorship uniform patches are coming to baseball, but not during the 2022 season.
- Demetrius Bell awarded the best and worst transactions of the offseason.
- We’ll see if this impacts their ownership of the Cubs, but the pessimist in me doesn’t think it will.
This should be a big deal in the US: the owners of the Chicago Cubs have been effectively knocked out of the running to buy Chelsea FC because of previously leaked anti-Muslim comments from the Ricketts patriarch https://t.co/AeSgDmBId2 https://t.co/xCeNPQyQKm— Sara Germano (@germanotes) March 24, 2022
- Longtime lefty reliever Andrew Miller announced his retirement from baseball.
Anders’ picks...
- A legend.
‘I want a beer’: Paralysed man communicates first words in months using brain implant https://t.co/Q4Cos20K7O— The Independent (@Independent) March 24, 2022
