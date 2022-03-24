 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

3/24/22: Open Game Thread

Gang’s all here

By Jacob Parr
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
Logan looking like a very serious man in last year’s spring training
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I have a theory that Scott created this lineup by just plugging in the opening day names to a spreadsheet, and then clicking the randomize button a few times.

my issue with these lineup pictures is that the logos never fit neatly in their boxes
Seattle Mariners

As much as I want to see Julio in there, JK is probably going to get the opening day nod in center, so this is probably the starting day lineup, at least defensively. The batting order is a little interesting, and Toro at DH is a bold choice, though he has been raking in spring training so far.

This will also be Logan Gilbert’s first appearance in spring training this year, and it will be exciting to see how he’s developed over the offseason. While Gilbert is mostly a fastball pitcher (his 4-seamer and slider accounted for 85% of his pitches last year), his changeup is particularly devastating against left handed hitters, with big movement both vertically and horizontally.

After the tie on Tuesday, here’s hoping the M’s can pull off a win over the Guardians today.

Game time: 1:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (no PNW broadcast)

Radio: KIRO 710 (delayed until 7:00 PM PT)

Streaming: MLB.tv (free, with no blackout restrictions)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...