3/24/22: Open Game Thread

I have a theory that Scott created this lineup by just plugging in the opening day names to a spreadsheet, and then clicking the randomize button a few times.

As much as I want to see Julio in there, JK is probably going to get the opening day nod in center, so this is probably the starting day lineup, at least defensively. The batting order is a little interesting, and Toro at DH is a bold choice, though he has been raking in spring training so far.

This will also be Logan Gilbert’s first appearance in spring training this year, and it will be exciting to see how he’s developed over the offseason. While Gilbert is mostly a fastball pitcher (his 4-seamer and slider accounted for 85% of his pitches last year), his changeup is particularly devastating against left handed hitters, with big movement both vertically and horizontally.

After the tie on Tuesday, here’s hoping the M’s can pull off a win over the Guardians today.

Game time: 1:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (no PNW broadcast)

Radio: KIRO 710 (delayed until 7:00 PM PT)

Streaming: MLB.tv (free, with no blackout restrictions)