Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/24/22: Hanser Alberto, Stephen Vogt, and Tommy Pham

The slow trickle of free agency continues.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning friends and (possibly? doubtfully) family! Let us dive into the wild world of baseball news.

In Mariners news...

  • Cameron Van Til at Baseball America told the story of how the M’s farm system went from worst to first in the last few years.

Around the league...

  • I do not feel compelled to list out every contract that was signed in avoiding arbitration, but if you feel so compelled to dive into those numbers and figures, I will point you to the MLB Trade Rumors arbitration tracker.
  • Nuke LaLoosh in the flesh!
  • Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wonders if robo ump calls can actually be disputed by teams in-game. ($)
  • Dave Valle is leaving us for our bitter rivals.
  • The Phillies defense looks, well, not great in the early parts of spring training according to Dan McQuade at Defector. This was the squad that just added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos so I think this was to be expected.
  • The Cleveland Guardians are bringing back former Mariner Bryan Shaw on a major league deal.
  • The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Hanser Alberto.
  • It is a little curious that we have heard very little from the A’s trade front recently, but there is this.
  • Glad to hear that she’s doing alright, but man that’s scary.
  • It sounds like the New York Mets and Yankees players will get bailed out. The city has decided to lift the vaccine mandate for athletes starting today.
  • If you’re frustrated as a Mariners fan right now, just imagine being an Angels fan.

