Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/23/22: Ben Gamel, Darin Ruf, and Luis Castillo

In Mariners news...
- Reliever Sal Romano has agreed to a minor league deal with the Mariners that includes an invite to Spring Training.
Mariners have signed reliever Sal Romano to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 22, 2022
- The Mariners have agreed to terms with seven arbitration eligible players:
Mariners agree to terms with seven arbitration eligible players:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 23, 2022
Diego Castillo, RHP
J.P. Crawford, INF
Dylan Moore, INF/OF
Tom Murphy, C
Paul Sewald, RHP
Drew Steckenrider, RHP
Luis Torrens, C
Read: https://t.co/sRnLvDu14t
- Check out what’s on tap at T-Mobile Park this season:
Of note for #Mariners fans this season coming to T-Mobile Park, the list of "Value" Beverages that will sell for $5 or $6 per can: pic.twitter.com/XDfFup5XkY— Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) March 22, 2022
Around the league...
- A special moment for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder (and former Mariner!) Ben Gamel.
Ben Gamel was taking his final at-bat before leaving to be with his wife, who's due to give birth to their first child.— MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2022
He homered on his way out. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h1msXuXL8Q
- The Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman have agreed to a two-year/$25 million contract extension, covering the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
- First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf has signed a two-year/$6.25 million contract extension with the San Francisco Giants that includes a third-year club option.
- MLB and the Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on expanding rosters from 26 to 28 players through May 1 to compensate for a shortened Spring Training. They also agreed to have the extra-inning “ghost” runner return for the 2022 season only.
- Cincinatti Reds top starter Luis Castillo is behind schedule on his recovery from a right shoulder issue and might not be ready for Opening Day.
