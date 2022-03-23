 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/23/22: Ben Gamel, Darin Ruf, and Luis Castillo

Wednesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Reliever Sal Romano has agreed to a minor league deal with the Mariners that includes an invite to Spring Training.
  • The Mariners have agreed to terms with seven arbitration eligible players:
  • Check out what’s on tap at T-Mobile Park this season:

Around the league...

  • A special moment for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder (and former Mariner!) Ben Gamel.
  • The Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman have agreed to a two-year/$25 million contract extension, covering the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
  • First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf has signed a two-year/$6.25 million contract extension with the San Francisco Giants that includes a third-year club option.
  • MLB and the Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on expanding rosters from 26 to 28 players through May 1 to compensate for a shortened Spring Training. They also agreed to have the extra-inning “ghost” runner return for the 2022 season only.
  • Cincinatti Reds top starter Luis Castillo is behind schedule on his recovery from a right shoulder issue and might not be ready for Opening Day.

