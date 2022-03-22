3/22/22: Open Game Thread

It would be pretty sweet if the Mariners won another baseball game today.

These first few spring training games have been pretty rough for the Mariners defensively, giving up an average of 7 runs a game. Today they’ll face off against the Cubs, who, although they’re trotting out Kyle Hendricks to start, aren’t using their main lineup today.

This will be Robbie Ray’s game in a Mariners jersey. The reigning AL CY Young winner was one of the biggest acquisitions the M’s made this offseason. He’ll have Julio supporting him in the outfield, though Kelenic won’t be there as he’s reportedly feeling sick today. Other offseason acquisitions Eugenio Suarez and Steven Souza Jr. will also be starting today.

Jarred is feeling a little under the weather this morning. — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 22, 2022

Any game with Julio in is worth a watch, especially combined with an exciting pitching debut.

Game time: 1:10 PM PT

TV: Root Sports

Radio: KIRO 710

Streaming: MLB.tv (free, with no blackout restrictions)