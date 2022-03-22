Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/22/22: Emerson Hancock, Ryan McMahon, and Tim Anderson

Happy Tuesday! The Mariners look to bounce back from two tough losses as they face the Chicago Cubs this afternoon with a 1:10 pm game, streaming for free on MLB.TV.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have completed a series of roster moves that reduced their Spring Training Roster to 60 players.
Roster moves pic.twitter.com/COmoivJNFA— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 21, 2022
- Center fielder Billy Hamilton and veteran LHP Andrew Albers have reportedly joined the Mariners on minor league deals.
Mariners busy this morning. Two new additions in the clubhouse, Billy Hamilton and Andrew Albers.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 21, 2022
- Pitching prospect Emerson Hancock will not pitch this Spring Training due to a lingering lat strain and delayed start to his throwing program.
- Mariners new president of business operations Catie Griggs joins the Sports Business Journal to discuss her first few months with the team and how she plans to blaze a new trail in Seattle moving forward.
Around the league...
- Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a six-year/$70 million contract extension.
- The Chicago White Sox are set to release a documentary about shortstop Tim Anderson on their team Youtube channel titled “TA7: The Tim Anderson Story,” with episodes releasing Tuesdays at 10 am.
- RHP Richard Bleier has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Miami Marlins worth up to $9.5 million with a 2024 club option or buyout.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to the UW Women’s Club Baseball team on their first ever national championship!
WE ARE NATIONAL WOMEN'S CLUB BASEBALL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! @baseballfor_all #womeninbaseball pic.twitter.com/FA33GRLGxV— Maggie Gallagher (@maggs672) March 22, 2022
