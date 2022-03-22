 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/22/22: Emerson Hancock, Ryan McMahon, and Tim Anderson

A fresh batch of links to start off your day.

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday! The Mariners look to bounce back from two tough losses as they face the Chicago Cubs this afternoon with a 1:10 pm game, streaming for free on MLB.TV.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have completed a series of roster moves that reduced their Spring Training Roster to 60 players.
  • Center fielder Billy Hamilton and veteran LHP Andrew Albers have reportedly joined the Mariners on minor league deals.
  • Pitching prospect Emerson Hancock will not pitch this Spring Training due to a lingering lat strain and delayed start to his throwing program.
  • Mariners new president of business operations Catie Griggs joins the Sports Business Journal to discuss her first few months with the team and how she plans to blaze a new trail in Seattle moving forward.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to the UW Women’s Club Baseball team on their first ever national championship!

