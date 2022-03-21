3/21/22: Spring Training Game #4 (vs. Arizona) Open Game Thread

Today the Mariners play the Diamondbacks at Salt River, the nicest stadium in the Cactus League. Unfortunately, despite a very nice TV setup at the ballpark, this game, like the revolution, will not be televised. That’s a shame, because the Mariners are slated to have George Kirby and Matt Brash throw, two of the most exciting young arms in the system, and the most difficult to get an eyeful of. Boo, I say. Boo.

Here’s how the rest of the lineup shakes out:

In addition to Kirby and Brash, Paul Sewald is slated to pitch, because life isn’t fair, along with Travis Kuhn, Matt Festa, and Devin Sweet.

The Mariners also made some roster moves today, re-assigning pitchers David Ellingson, Patrick Weigel, Ian McKinney, and Danny Young to minor-league camp. We didn’t even get a chance to see McKinney pitch, and Ellingson, Weigel, and Young looked good in their innings, so hopefully we’ll see them again soon. Catcher Brian O’Keefe and outfielder Jack Larsen were also re-assigned to camp, neither of whom made it into games yet.

The Mariners also added center fielder Billy Hamilton to their spring training roster; the speedster was recently signed to a minor-league deal.

Listen to today’s game live here right now, or wait for it to be rebroadcast on 710 ESPN later tonight. We’ll do the best we can scraping whatever videos we can find off Twitter for you, and of course will have our best summary of the game up at game end.