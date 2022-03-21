 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/21/22: Trevor Story, Casey Sadler, and Darren Baker

Happy Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Good morning! The Mariners are back for Spring Training game number four as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:10 pm in some afternoon Cactus League action. The game will be available on radio on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners have signed lefty Ryan Butcher to a minor league deal with an invite to major league camp.
  • Really sad news and an unfortunate blow to the Mariners bullpen. Wishing Sadler a speedy recovery, and looking forward to seeing him back and healthy next season!

Around the league...

  • What a moment for Dusty Baker and his son Darren.
  • Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero is expected to miss six weeks due to a hamate injury in his left hand.

