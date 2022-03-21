Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/21/22: Trevor Story, Casey Sadler, and Darren Baker

Good morning! The Mariners are back for Spring Training game number four as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 1:10 pm in some afternoon Cactus League action. The game will be available on radio on Seattle Sports 710 AM.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have signed lefty Ryan Butcher to a minor league deal with an invite to major league camp.
Mariners have signed pitcher Ryan Buchter to a minor league deal with an invite to MLB camp— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 20, 2022
- Really sad news and an unfortunate blow to the Mariners bullpen. Wishing Sadler a speedy recovery, and looking forward to seeing him back and healthy next season!
Mariners hit with the first piece of bad news. Casey Sadler is going to be out for awhile. Was dealing with soreness the last few days, Servais said he is now looking at treatment options. Will miss significant time.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 20, 2022
Around the league...
- What a moment for Dusty Baker and his son Darren.
Our own Darren Baker presented today’s lineup with the opposing manager, his father Dusty Baker.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 20, 2022
Baseball is beautiful.@DarrenBaker_2 pic.twitter.com/IvT6BJ5Thn
- Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero is expected to miss six weeks due to a hamate injury in his left hand.
Sources: Reds SS Jose Barrero has a hamate injury in his left hand and is expected to miss six weeks. He's getting a second opinion from a hand specialist on Monday.— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) March 20, 2022
- Free agent shortstop Trevor Story is in agreement with the Boston Red Sox on a six-year/$140 million contract that includes an opt-out after the fourth season. Although he has never played a position other than shortstop at the major league level, he could potentially be moved to second base with the Red Sox to play alongside Xander Bogaerts.
- MLB is reportedly testing a new communications system at Spring Training that could speed up games and prevent sign stealing.
- After receiving an MRI on his sore throwing elbow on Saturday, Washington Nationals third baseman Carter Kieboom has confirmed that he will miss at least 4-6 weeks due to a strain in his right forearm.
- The Texas Rangers have signed RHP Garrett Richards to a one-year/$4.5 million deal that includes a club option for 2023 for $9 million with a $1 million buyout.
