3/20/22: Open Game Thread

With so few Spring Training games, the opportunities for players to settle into form before games start counting are few and far between. That said, a shorter training period could easily lend itself to more injuries, so any day that goes by without someone getting hurt is a win in my book.

Today’s Spring Training matchup against the Angels will see the Mariners run out something that pretty closely resembles their Opening Day lineup.

A lineup of regulars today for Seattle as the Mariners host the Angels in Peoria at 1:10 p.m. PT.



No ROOT Sports broadcast, but you can watch the Bally Sports West telecast for free on https://t.co/ao5viJdqge with no blackout restrictions. https://t.co/gANmsGMe9y pic.twitter.com/GKJyC5hibf — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) March 20, 2022

Maybe take out Cal Raleigh for Luis Torrens, but the top seven or so of the order should be The Guys, especially with the news that Trevor Story has officially signed elsewhere.

We’ll see how Winker looks against a lefty today. For as ballyhooed as he is, he has famously drastic platoon splits.

Game time: 1:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West (no cable airing in the Seattle area)

Radio: 710 AM ESPN Seattle

Streaming: MLB.tv (free, with no blackout restrictions)