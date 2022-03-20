Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/20/22: Jorge Soler, Joe Smith, Alberto Rodríguez

Happy first day of spring! Let’s celebrate with the third Mariners spring training game of the season, starting at 1 PM today. It’s not on ROOT, but it is on the LA Bally affiliate so you can get it on MLB TV.

In Mariners news...

Speaking of games, re-upping this info:

The Mariners probable starters:

3-19 — Levi Stoudt

3-20 — Chris Flexen

3-21 — George Kirby/Matt Brash — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 18, 2022

Prospect Alberto Rodríguez (OF), who was added to the 40-man this off-season, has arrived in Mariners camp after dealing with some visa issues. Expect to see him in games starting next week, likely as a later-innings defensive replacement.

In case you missed this detail in the announcement that the Mariners are switching from Pepsi to Coke products, that switch also comes along with free refills of any size fountain drink throughout the park. Since the margin on soft drinks is ridiculously criminal (think like 85%), this is definitely filed under “doing the least,” but it is a great step towards making games more family-friendly.

Speaking of which, presented without comment:

The divide between top 5 and bottom 5 payrolls keeps growing in the CBT era. This year is tracking toward a record gap (~$225m top 5 avg vs $40m bottom at the moment per @spotrac) https://t.co/7tnX8g5fGT pic.twitter.com/kklIfWG4QG — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 20, 2022

Around the league...

I’ve got a bone to pick with whoever designed these Spring Training hats… @MLB @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/hOyDe8poZg — Jake Burger (@Burgatron13) March 20, 2022

I’m disappointed that we’ve never seen Andrew McCutchen as a Mariner, but this is pretty freaking cool.

New York City announced that its vaccine mandate for city employees will continue indefinitely. The Yankees and Mets will have to decide how to proceed with the unvaccinated players on their roster.

Kate’s pick:

There was a solid thread on Twitter yesterday where everyone was telling bad date stories (always wild to see what some people think is appropriate human behavior). This wasn’t the wildest but I find myself thinking about this person, and wishing them well, wherever they are.

When we were parting ways, he got really nervous and couldn’t decide if he should hug me or kiss me, so he just did jazz hands towards me and made a weird noise — Kaylee (@kaylee3498) March 18, 2022

~Jazz hands and a weird noise towards all of you!